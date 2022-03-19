World News Quick Take

INDIA

Modi to meet Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen the countries’ partnership in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond in view of China’s growing footprint, an official said on Thursday. Today’s meeting would provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. Kishida would be in India over the weekend, he said. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the relationship with China are expected to figure prominently in their discussions. Japan has announced comprehensive financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on semiconductors, but India has refrained from taking sides in the conflict and abstained from voting against Russia at the UN or criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

JAPAN

Energy transition to speed up

Tokyo is to accelerate its efforts to develop offshore wind power projects, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said yesterday. Officials in the resource-poor country are concerned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing surge in oil prices could hit economic growth, although they say there has been no immediate major disruption to energy supply. Hagiuda told reporters that the government would revamp the public tender process for picking wind farm operators, taking into account not only the prices bid, but also how early systems can be installed.

AUSTRALIA

Great Barrier Reef bleaching

The Great Barrier Reef has been hit by bleaching due to heat stress, the agency that manages the reef said yesterday, ahead of a visit by UN officials reviewing whether the reef should be listed as being “in danger.” Australia last year dodged an “in danger” listing for the UNESCO World Heritage site, after heavy lobbying by Canberra led the UN agency to postpone a decision to this year. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said in a weekly update that most of the marine park had been hit by “significant heat stress” over the summer, with water temperatures in some areas as much as 4°C above average. “Bleaching has been detected across the marine park — it is widespread, but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe,” the agency said. Aerial surveys showed whole colonies of coral had been bleached white in several locations, and in some sections there were reports of corals dying, it said. “Corals across the marine park remain vulnerable to the ongoing elevated temperatures,” the authority said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Diana aide to get BBC payout

The BBC on Thursday said it would make a substantial payout to a former private secretary of the late princess Diana over the broadcaster’s much criticized 1995 interview with the royal. A report in May last year concluded that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had used deceit to obtain the interview, which caused a sensation when Diana admitted to an affair and shared details of her marriage to Prince Charles. In a statement, the BBC said it had now reached a settlement with Patrick Jephson, who worked for Diana until shortly before her death in a vehicle crash in Paris in 1997. “The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, was obtained,” the statement said.