MEXICO

Indigenous leader killed

A leader of an indigenous community was killed in Nicaragua and his body mutilated, rights advocates and community groups said on Wednesday. Environmentalist Amaru Ruiz, director of the Del Rio Foundation, said that Salomon Lopez Smith had been missing for a week before his body was found on Monday in the remote area of Pansunwas, in Matumbak territory. Lopez Smith, 52, was a leader of the Mayangna community. Dozens of people from the Mayangna and Miskito communities have been killed in attacks in the past few years that have been blamed on settlers who invaded indigenous lands. “His body showed signs of torture, which indicates it was a killing carried out with savagery, with hate, typical of the behavior of settlers,” Ruiz said. At least 28 indigenous leaders and community members have been killed in the region over the past two years, Ruiz said.

UNITED STATES

Pickups linked to deaths

Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUV) are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, a new study said. The research released yesterday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on the nation’s roads. The authors also questioned whether wider pillars holding up roofs of the larger vehicles make it harder for drivers to spot people walking near the corners of vehicles. “The link between these vehicle types and certain common pedestrian crashes points to another way that the increase in SUVs on the roads might be changing the crash picture,” said Jessica Cicchino, a study author and vice president of research for the institute. Although the study mentioned previous research showing blind spots caused by the “A-pillars” between the windshield and the cabin, the authors said more study is needed to link the blind spots to the increased deaths.

UNITED STATES

FBI settlement announced

Federal officials on Wednesday said that the Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high-school massacre over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information that he intended to attack. Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November last year that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family did not sue. The government’s announcement said that the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for US$127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the government, the justice department said. About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying that a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, had purchased guns and planned to “slip into a school and start shooting the place up.” The caller told the FBI: “I know he’s going to explode.” However, that information was never forwarded to the FBI’s South Florida office and Cruz was never contacted. Cruz pleaded guilty in October last year to 17 counts of first-degree murder. He faces either a death sentence or life in prison.