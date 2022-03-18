A Cambodian court yesterday sentenced exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to 10 years in prison over an alleged plot to topple Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Rainsy has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on convictions that he says are politically motivated, including a 25-year sentence passed in March last year.
As well as Rainsy, the court jailed six other senior opposition figures for 10 years, and 13 more rights advocates for five years.
Photo: AP
One other rights advocate was given a suspended five-year sentence.
There were scuffles outside the court as security officers tried to confiscate a banner from the defendants’ wives and supporters, knocking some of them to the ground.
“After the verdict was announced, my jailed clients screamed out injustice — they were so angry with the judgement,” lawyer Sam Sokong told reporters, adding that they would appeal.
Photo: AP
Outside the court, relatives were bereft.
“This is very unjust. I expected he would be released today. Please, international community help my husband,” said So Ith, the wife of one defendant.
The charges related to Rainsy’s planned return to Cambodia in 2019, when he called on people to rise up against Hun Sen.
About 150 opposition figures and rights advocates have been put on trial on treason and incitement charges — mostly for sharing social media messages supporting Rainsy’s return to the kingdom.
Hun Sen is one of the world’s longest-ruling leaders, having been in office for more than 30 years.
Critics and rights groups say he has ruthlessly crushed dissent by jailing opponents.
Since the most recent general election in 2018, when Hun Sen’s party won every seat in a vote without a credible opposition, the Cambodian authorities have stepped up arrests of former members of the dissolved opposition party, human rights defenders and dissenting voices.
Human Rights Watch condemned the verdicts and urged the international community to take a stand.
“The mass trial and convictions of political opponents on baseless charges is a witch hunt that discredits both the Cambodian government and the country’s courts,” Human Rights Watch’s Phil Robertson said in a statement.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
‘DEEPLY REGRETTABLE’: Although no one was hurt, the countries should engage in ‘risk mitigation’ to avoid an incident ‘with more serious consequences,’ an expert said India on Friday said it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India’s envoy to protest. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Tensions have eased in the past few months, and the incident, which might have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms. “On 9 March 2022, in the