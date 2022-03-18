Japan spots four Russian transports sailing from east

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday.

Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels.

Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.”

US soldiers on Wednesday load Japanese defense equipment into a US aircraft at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo before sending it to Ukraine. Photo: AP

A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks, other military vehicles and hundreds of troops, on Tuesday, and monitored them as they on Wednesday passed west from the Pacific Ocean to the Sea of Japan through the narrow Tsuruga Strait separating Honshu, Japan’s main island, from Hokkaido.

It is unusual for Russian ships to pass through the strait so close to Japanese territory, the military spokesman said.

Armed with anti-tank weapons supplied by the US and other countries, Ukrainian fighters have taken a heavy toll on Russian armor and fuel trucks, meaning Moscow, which describes its attack as a “special operation,” might need to bolster its forces with new equipment.

NATO allies, which have already supplied 20,000 anti-tank and other weapons to Ukraine, on Wednesday said they would keep helping the country resist the Russian attack.