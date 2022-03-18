HK mulls easing COVID-19 rules

AFP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said she was considering easing some of the territory’s COVID-19 restrictions due to waning public tolerance, but could not provide a road map out of the crisis.

Lam’s administration has been pummeled by all sides over its unclear messaging and handling of Hong Kong’s fifth wave, which has brought nearly 1 million cases and 4,600 deaths in less than three months.

The exponential rise in case numbers came despite the territory putting in place border restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and deploying some of the harshest social distancing measures outside mainland China.

A cleaner works in front of a screen displaying clouds, behind an area for passengers heading to quarantine, in the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Since the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 broke through in January, the territory has banned public gatherings of more than two people, restricted nighttime dining and implemented mandatory masking while doing outdoor activities. The latest new restrictions came yesterday, when public beaches were closed.

Yet Lam told a news conference that “the time has come” to review the restrictions.

“Not because the number of cases has come down ... but I have a very strong feeling that people’s tolerance are fading,” Lam said. “Some of our financial institutions are losing patience about this sort of isolated status of Hong Kong.”

When pressed on a road map for a way out of the crisis, she declined to give benchmarks.

“The most difficult part of fighting the virus is that we cannot fully predict what’s going to happen,” Lam said.

Despite two hard-won years of breathing room due to Hong Kong’s adherence to the mainland’s “zero COVID-19” strategy, the territory is experiencing events reminiscent of the pandemic’s start — with mounting elderly deaths and overcrowded hospitals.

Authorities initially announced plans for mass testing of the territory’s 7.4 million people accompanied by a lockdown, and then rolled it back. The panic fueled by mixed messaging and further restrictions prompted a record-high exodus of 65,400 local and foreign residents from the territory last month.

International banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America have been working on relocation plans in view of flight bans and a potential lockdown, a Financial Times report said last week.

Lam’s near-daily news conferences about COVID-19 have done little to stop rumors about plans for mass testing and lockdowns — which yesterday she repeated had not been formally announced.

“I understand that society wants to have clear answers,” she said, adding that an update would come “around March 20 or 21.”

Researchers estimate that Hong Kong’s infection toll is significantly higher than official figures, likely already reaching half its population.