Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said she was considering easing some of the territory’s COVID-19 restrictions due to waning public tolerance, but could not provide a road map out of the crisis.
Lam’s administration has been pummeled by all sides over its unclear messaging and handling of Hong Kong’s fifth wave, which has brought nearly 1 million cases and 4,600 deaths in less than three months.
The exponential rise in case numbers came despite the territory putting in place border restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and deploying some of the harshest social distancing measures outside mainland China.
Photo: Reuters
Since the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 broke through in January, the territory has banned public gatherings of more than two people, restricted nighttime dining and implemented mandatory masking while doing outdoor activities. The latest new restrictions came yesterday, when public beaches were closed.
Yet Lam told a news conference that “the time has come” to review the restrictions.
“Not because the number of cases has come down ... but I have a very strong feeling that people’s tolerance are fading,” Lam said. “Some of our financial institutions are losing patience about this sort of isolated status of Hong Kong.”
When pressed on a road map for a way out of the crisis, she declined to give benchmarks.
“The most difficult part of fighting the virus is that we cannot fully predict what’s going to happen,” Lam said.
Despite two hard-won years of breathing room due to Hong Kong’s adherence to the mainland’s “zero COVID-19” strategy, the territory is experiencing events reminiscent of the pandemic’s start — with mounting elderly deaths and overcrowded hospitals.
Authorities initially announced plans for mass testing of the territory’s 7.4 million people accompanied by a lockdown, and then rolled it back. The panic fueled by mixed messaging and further restrictions prompted a record-high exodus of 65,400 local and foreign residents from the territory last month.
International banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America have been working on relocation plans in view of flight bans and a potential lockdown, a Financial Times report said last week.
Lam’s near-daily news conferences about COVID-19 have done little to stop rumors about plans for mass testing and lockdowns — which yesterday she repeated had not been formally announced.
“I understand that society wants to have clear answers,” she said, adding that an update would come “around March 20 or 21.”
Researchers estimate that Hong Kong’s infection toll is significantly higher than official figures, likely already reaching half its population.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
‘DEEPLY REGRETTABLE’: Although no one was hurt, the countries should engage in ‘risk mitigation’ to avoid an incident ‘with more serious consequences,’ an expert said India on Friday said it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India’s envoy to protest. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Tensions have eased in the past few months, and the incident, which might have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms. “On 9 March 2022, in the