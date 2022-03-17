Rescued tigers find new home in South Africa

AP, BETHLEHEM, South Africa





Four Bengal tigers rescued from years of captivity in a train carriage in Argentina have been released into open-air enclosures in South Africa.

After a journey of more than 70 hours from Argentina, the tigers stepped from their crates into open-air enclosures at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa’s central Free State province.

Visibly curious about their new homes, the tigers quickly surveyed the boundaries of their fenced-in areas, about 80m2 in size, and ate chunks of meat put out as a welcome treat.

Amir Khalil, veterinarian and project development director at animal welfare organization Four Paws, right, watches a tiger released from a crate into an enclosure at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa, on Saturday. Photo: AP

The tigers’ arrival in South Africa on Saturday was the culmination of years of planning by the international animal welfare organization Four Paws, said Amir Khalil, veterinarian and project development director at Four Paws.

“I was more excited than the tigers, but they got out immediately. They wanted to discover the place, to smell the grass, to taste it,” he said, adding that it was expected that the cats would be reluctant to leave their containers.

He said the tigers’ activity showed they intend “to defend, to secure a new place. So they need some time now to calm down, and they still have a long way to learn about the area and the new territory.”

The tigers are being kept as pairs in two separate enclosures, a plan that appears to have gone smoothly so far.

Over the next weeks and months, they will be monitored and receive any necessary veterinary care, he said.

“We will start coming here often and feeding them, getting them used to all our staff and our caretakers, so that they learn to know what is our routine and [then] they start relaxing,” he said.

The next step would be to release the tigers to bigger enclosures that are several hectares in size, said Hildegard Pirker, manager of the sanctuary, where more than 100 lions, leopards tigers and a cheetah are living.

The animals have been rescued from circuses, zoos, the entertainment industry and private captivity from all over the world.