Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for economic woes

AP, COLOMBO





Anti-government protests on Tuesday roiled Sri Lanka’s capital amid demands that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition United People’s Force party.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, saying that it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.

A man shouts at a protest against a worsening economic crisis in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” Premadasa told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.

Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the nation’s economic woes.

Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials, such as fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine.

Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports, as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.

Rajapaksa was scheduled to address the nation yesterday, when he was expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.

Fuel shortages have curbed transportation within the country, including of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.

In the face of the fiscal crisis, the Sri Lankan central bank last week floated the national currency, resulting in its devaluation by 36 percent and a further sharp rise in prices.

Sri Lankan authorities have expanded prohibited imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of vehicles, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.

Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of about US$7 billion.