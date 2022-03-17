New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that her nation was “ready to welcome the world back” with most tourists allowed to return by May as the nation continues to ease COVID-19 curbs.
The announcement brought forward the date that tourists from the US, Canada, the UK and much of Europe can visit from the previously announced date of October.
International tourism used to account for about 20 percent of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5 percent of GDP, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, New Zealand enacted some of the world’s strictest border controls and tourism evaporated.
The measures were initially credited with saving thousands of lives and allowed New Zealand to eliminate or contain several outbreaks, but with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 now spreading throughout the country, the border restrictions have become largely irrelevant.
Ardern said the move would boost the economy.
“Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19 over two years ago, and its reopening will spur our economic recovery throughout the remainder of the year,” she said.
Under the new timeline, tourists from Australia would be able to visit from April 12, while tourists from other visa-waiver countries can visit from May 1.
Travelers from non-waiver nations — including India and China — would need to wait longer, unless they already have valid visitor visas.
Tourists must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative for the virus before leaving their home country and again after arriving in New Zealand.
“I know from visiting tourism operators and talking to their staff how tough these past two years have been,” Ardern said. “And not only because of the massive loss of tourism revenue, but because we lost something we derived so much of our identity from.”
Over the past couple of weeks, New Zealand has been reporting about 20,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began.
Experts expect the Omicron outbreak to fade quickly from its peak, as it has in many other countries.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all