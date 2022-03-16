Protesters on Monday briefly seized a mansion linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in one of central London’s most exclusive addresses.
Banners were unfurled from the property at 5 Belgrave Square, including one stating: “This property has been liberated,” alongside the Ukrainian flag.
Police, who were called out in the early hours, arrived and set up a cordon before later using a drill to break open the front door. They used a crane to access the balcony.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Police later said that four protesters who gained entry to the building’s balcony “have come down and been arrested.”
Police said the protest was over, but they would maintain a presence.
One of those inside the mansion earlier said by telephone: “We are a property liberation front. That’s what we do. It’s not really squatting, it’s liberating.”
Another said: “Our intention is to use it to house [Ukrainian] refugees.”
They criticized the length of time it could take to implement British sanctions against those identified by the government as being part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
“They say it might take up to six months to seize their property. Come on, it’s ridiculous,” one said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that “we are working to identify the appropriate use for seized property while owners are subject to sanctions.”
In 2007, a High Court judgement said Deripaska “beneficially owns” the house in the upmarket Belgravia area, near Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace, but he is not listed on UK Land Registry records.
Instead, the owners are listed as Ravellot Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands, managed by Graham Bonham Carter at the same address and a nearby property.
On March 4, the UK’s National Crime Agency said it had secured two account-freezing orders in respect of five bank accounts held by Bonham Carter, a British businessman.
“The orders were obtained on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the money in the accounts was derived from the laundering of funds of an individual subject to sanctions in the United States, namely Oleg Deripaska,” it said in a statement. “The accounts contain funds of a value totalling approximately ￡110,000 [US$143,000].”
Deripaska last week was hit with an assets freeze and travel ban alongside six other Russian billionaires, including his former business associate Roman Abramovich.
The US Department of the Treasury in 2018 designated him as part of moves against a number of Russian oligarchs and the companies they own or control, Russian officials and businesses.
In France, three men on Monday were questioned by police after they broke into a villa owned by Putin’s former son-in-law and unfurled a Ukrainian flag in the southern city of Biarritz.
A YouTube video showed one of those arrested waving a Ukrainian flag from one of the villa’s balconies.
A subtitle read: “The house of the people is ready to host refugees from the Putin regime.”
The three were questioned then released with a warning.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all