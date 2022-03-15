New Zealand is halving public transport fares to ease the pain of sharply rising gasoline costs, as energy prices soar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country would cut fares by 50 percent, amid a suite of other changes to try to ease sharp increases in the cost of living.
The government is also cutting gasoline excise duties and road user charges by NZ$0.25 (US$0.17) per liter — changes that took effect at midnight yesterday.
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said that the changes would initially last for three months before being reviewed.
“The global energy crisis has quickly become acute,” Ardern said. “We cannot control the war in Ukraine nor the continued volatility of fuel prices, but we can take steps to reduce the impact on New Zealand families.”
Gasoline prices in New Zealand are more than NZ$3 per liter and have been rising sharply. Unleaded gasoline has risen 15 percent since the start of the year and is expected to continue to increase.
“In the long term, we need to build greater resilience into our transport system, so we are less vulnerable to spikes in the price of petrol,” Ardern said. “But for now, halving the cost of public transport will provide some families with an alternative to filling up the tank.”
Even with the changes, the government expects gasoline prices to continue their upward trajectory, Robertson said.
“We do need to recognize that petrol prices are expected to continue to rise,” he said. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is continuing to undermine and destabilize global energy markets and, added to the other inflationary pressures the world has due to COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions, this is sadly not over yet.”
The Ardern government has come under growing pressure to address the rising cost of living in New Zealand, where households have faced significant increases in the cost of living and supermarket essentials.
Inflation in New Zealand has hit a three-decade high, and is showing no sign of slowing.
Inflation reached 5.9 percent at the end of last year, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country’s biggest bank, expects it to continue rising this year.
Last month, fruit and vegetable costs increased 17 percent year-on-year.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all