North Korea ICBM test looms: report

SIGNS DETECTED: The comment was reportedly made as South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, briefed president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

Reuters, SEOUL





The South Korean government believes North Korea could test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as soon as this week, media reports said, citing unidentified sources.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been rising amid growing signs that Pyongyang could soon follow through on its threats to restart such tests, breaking a self-imposed 2017 moratorium.

The office of outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in told president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol that a test launch is imminent, and that one yesterday would not be surprising, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper said.

South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, right, receives a bouquet from a merchant during a visit to Namdaemun Market in Seoul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Separately, Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea and the US have detected signs of an upcoming test.

The comment was made as Moon’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, briefed Yoon on Saturday about foreign policy and security issues, the report said, citing an unnamed official at the president-elect’s office.

“It is so imminent that it would be no surprise if they fire it on Monday [yesterday],” it quoted Suh as saying. “We are taking the situation seriously.”

A spokesperson for Moon’s office said that Suh had briefed Yoon on North Korea’s recent movements, including missile launches, and the Ukraine crisis, among other issues, but declined to comment on the Chosun Ilbo report.

Yoon spokesperson Kim Eun-hye told reporters that there could be additional briefings for the president-elect, but did not confirm details of security issues.

At a meeting with senior aides, Moon called for Pyongyang to stop escalating tensions and seek diplomacy, and vowed to keep up a solid security posture.

The South Korean Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, also urged North Korea to immediately halt actions that “run counter to peace and stability” on the Korean Peninsula.

On Friday, the US and South Korea said in a rare joint announcement that North Korea had used its largest-ever ICBM in its two latest launches, under the guise of satellite launch preparations.

The missile system, the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a military parade in Pyongyang in 2020 and reappeared at a defense exhibition in October last year.