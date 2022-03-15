Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said yesterday, as his Pacific island nation continues its recovery from a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.
While Tonga was able to remain COVID-free for much of the pandemic, cases began to rise soon after international aid ships from Australia and New Zealand arrived in the wake of a powerful Jan. 15 tsunami, which claimed at least three lives.
There have since been 1,032 COVID-19 cases in Tonga with no deaths recorded as yet, the WHO said.
Sovaleni had only mild symptoms and would continue his duties while isolating at home, his office said.
“We are now adjusting our lives and affairs as we learn to live with COVID-19, and I will continue to serve His Majesty, Government and our People during my time in isolation,” Sovaleni said.
The cataclysmic Jan. 15 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 65km from Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, caused a shockwave that reverberated around the globe several times and shrouded Tonga’s islands in a thick layer of ash.
A subsequent tsunami, which hit Tonga soon after, swept residents to their deaths, destroyed homes and buildings, and severed the nation’s undersea communication cable, cutting off communication with the outside world for weeks.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all