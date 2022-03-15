Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said there are no plans to further tighten strict social distancing measures as authorities battle to contain a deepening COVID-19 outbreak that has overwhelmed its health system and caused virus-related deaths to soar.
Lam said there was limited room to tighten further, with the global financial hub having implemented its strictest measures since its COVID-19 strategy began in 2020. Gatherings of more than two people are banned, most venues are shut — including schools — and masks are compulsory everywhere, even when exercising outdoors.
“The government has to be very careful before tightening social distancing measures further ... with the need to consider the mental health of citizens,” she said at a daily media briefing.
Photo: AFP
Lam said last week that the territorial government had no time frame for a potential compulsory mass testing of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents.
Hong Kong has reported more than 700,000 infections and about 4,000 deaths, most of them in the past three weeks. The former British colony has followed mainland China’s “dynamic zero” strategy, which seeks to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.
The Chinese-ruled territory has had its borders effectively sealed for two years with few flights able to land, and most transit passengers banned.
However, deaths have spiked, particularly among its mostly unvaccinated elderly, with Hong Kong registering the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 10, the online scientific publication Our World in Data said.
Lam’s comments came after China reported a surge in new local cases on Sunday, more than triple the previous day’s caseload, and the highest in about two years.
Some mainland Chinese social media users expressed anger at Hong Kong, saying it has failed to control its COVID-19 outbreak, and blamed the hub for causing the country’s latest spike in infections.
“Shenzhen people have been scolding Hong Kong every day for the past month. It’s very clear that it has caused so much trouble for others,” one person wrote.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to US forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia’s war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the US in the fighting, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday. Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila, where he also voiced concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis, Romualdez said. The Philippines has condemned the invasion and voted yes on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack and the withdrawal of all