A woman allegedly stabbed a date whom she met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in a US drone strike, police said.
Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, KLAS-TV reported.
Nikoubin and the man met on a dating Web site, police wrote in an arrest report.
The pair then agreed to meet at Sunset Station hotel in Henderson, Nevada, on March 5, renting a room together.
While in the room, they began having sex when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” KLAS reported.
GENERAL’S KILLING
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the man in the neck “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.
US forces killed Soleimani, a top general in Iran’s military, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations.
He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq, before it was defeated in 2017.
‘GRAVE DIGGER’
After the stabbing, the man pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said.
Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police said.
When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said.
She allegedly said she had listened to a song called Grave Digger, which “gave her the motivation to carry out her revenge.”
