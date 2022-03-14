British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged the EU to use the two sides’ newfound spirit of cooperation over Ukraine to unblock tortured talks about post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.
At a meeting in London with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Johnson said that Brussels still needed to make “significant changes” to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, a Downing Street statement said.
Pro-UK unionists have collapsed the divided province’s devolved government, and pledged not to return to power-sharing until London ditches the protocol or the EU agrees to major changes.
Photo: Reuters
They say the pact, agreed as part of Britain’s divorce from the EU to maintain peace in Northern Ireland, has cast it adrift politically from the rest of the UK.
However, the statement said Johnson hoped “that the same spirit of cooperation that had characterized the UK/EU relationship in respect of Ukraine could also be applied to resolving the issues with the Protocol.”
He and Martin agreed “on the vital importance of continued unity in the face of Russian aggression” in Ukraine for aid, military support and further sanctions against Moscow, the statement added.
Briefing reporters, the Martin said long-running EU-UK negotiations about reforming the pact would proceed “step by step,” adding that it offered the best of both worlds for Northern Ireland.
“The protocol is working in terms of inward investment into Northern Ireland, and in terms of access to the EU single market,” Martin said.
“Given the improved relationship between the UK and the EU as a result of the partnership on Ukraine, I would like to think that in the fullness of time we will be able to resolve this issue,” he added.
Martin had the last laugh over Johnson when they went on to watch England play Ireland in the Six Nations rugby tournament in London. Ireland won 32-15.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to