UK urges the EU to show Ukraine spirit for Northern Ireland

AFP, LONDON





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged the EU to use the two sides’ newfound spirit of cooperation over Ukraine to unblock tortured talks about post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

At a meeting in London with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Johnson said that Brussels still needed to make “significant changes” to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, a Downing Street statement said.

Pro-UK unionists have collapsed the divided province’s devolved government, and pledged not to return to power-sharing until London ditches the protocol or the EU agrees to major changes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin talk before the Six Nations rugby match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

They say the pact, agreed as part of Britain’s divorce from the EU to maintain peace in Northern Ireland, has cast it adrift politically from the rest of the UK.

However, the statement said Johnson hoped “that the same spirit of cooperation that had characterized the UK/EU relationship in respect of Ukraine could also be applied to resolving the issues with the Protocol.”

He and Martin agreed “on the vital importance of continued unity in the face of Russian aggression” in Ukraine for aid, military support and further sanctions against Moscow, the statement added.

Briefing reporters, the Martin said long-running EU-UK negotiations about reforming the pact would proceed “step by step,” adding that it offered the best of both worlds for Northern Ireland.

“The protocol is working in terms of inward investment into Northern Ireland, and in terms of access to the EU single market,” Martin said.

“Given the improved relationship between the UK and the EU as a result of the partnership on Ukraine, I would like to think that in the fullness of time we will be able to resolve this issue,” he added.

Martin had the last laugh over Johnson when they went on to watch England play Ireland in the Six Nations rugby tournament in London. Ireland won 32-15.