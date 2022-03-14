Iran has suspended a fifth round of talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, Nour news, a web site affiliated with Iran’s top security body reported on Sunday.
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein on Saturday said his country would host a new round of talks between the countries starting on Wednesday.
The Saudi Arabian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia,” Nour news said, adding that no specific date had been scheduled for a new round of talks.
Diplomats hope the opening of direct channels between Tehran and Riyadh will signal an easing of tensions across the Middle East after years of increasing hostilities.
Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties in 2016, started direct talks hosted by Iraq last year as UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen stalled.
They have held four rounds of talks in Iraq, with Baghdad hoping its mediation would stop the neighbors from seeking to settle scores on its territory. Riyadh has described the talks as cordial, but exploratory, while Tehran said they had gone a “good distance.”
Riyadh and Tehran have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq for years, and Saudi Arabia has led a coalition waging war against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen since 2015.
Meanwhile, talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations, despite negotiators having reached the final stages of 11 months of discussions to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The former Bolivian soldier who claimed to have shot dead Marxist revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara died on Thursday aged 80, his relatives said. Mario Teran Salazar shot dead Argentine-born Guevara on Oct. 9, 1967, in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz Province at the height of the Cold War. “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done,” Gary Prado, a former Bolivian soldier who helped capture Guevara in the jungle region 54 years ago said. “The family and comrades from the armed forces told me because he was being treated in the military hospital” in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to