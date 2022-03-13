Kathleen Wong thought her 89-year-old mother was lucky to secure a coveted spot in a government nursing home, but now she watches in horror as a COVID-19 wave tears through Hong Kong’s elderly population.
Care homes have become the center of the territory’s worst-ever outbreak, accounting for nearly 60 percent of all deaths since January, when a resurgence fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 started.
Hong Kong has recorded nearly 3,000 deaths this year, with the majority among the elderly, the territory’s most vaccine-hesitant group.
Photo: AFP
“I am on tenterhooks all the time, fearing a sudden call with bad news,” Wong said.
Her mother, who has a cognitive disorder and needs help eating, is among the nearly 60,000 residents living in Hong Kong’s elderly-care homes. The facilities have recorded more than 1,700 deaths among 22,070 infected tenants — a fatality rate nearing 8 percent.
Overwhelmed with bodies piling up and elderly patients waiting in outdoor makeshift wards, Hong Kong’s hospitals have started turning people away.
This has pushed unequipped and understaffed facilities to battle the disease on their own, said Cheng Ching-fat, secretary-general of the Community Care and Nursing Home Workers General Union.
“Care homes do not have any design or facilities for quarantine,” he said.
“Forcing the elderly to return to care homes is not much different from sending them to die,” he added.
Hong Kong’s strict zero COVID-19 policy kept the virus at bay for two years, but its barriers fell to the highly transmissible Omicron variant at the start of the year.
In less than three months, the fifth wave’s 600,000 confirmed infections have thoroughly eclipsed the 12,000 recorded in the pandemic’s first two years. The actual number of infections is closer to 2 million, making that one in four residents, a University of Hong Kong study showed.
Hong Kong has one of the highest fatality rates in the developed world.
The death rate is “tragic but expected,” microbiologist Siddharth Sridhar wrote on Twitter, as the territory’s overwhelmed healthcare system converges with dismal elderly vaccination numbers and low rates of prior infection.
All three factors “create a perfect storm,” he added.
David, a doctor who visits about 60 elderly homes, said Hong Kong’s low death figures in the first two years contributed to a “low level of vigilance” among families with relatives in nursing facilities.
So far, less than 50 percent of residents in their 70s have received two jabs, while only 32 percent of those older than 80 have two vaccine shots.
The hesitancy stemmed from fears they could badly sicken the elderly, he said.
“Many family members told us ... it would be very hard for them if the elderly suffered side effects and even died of it,” said David, who requested a pseudonym to speak freely.
Hong Kong did not help matters with a lack of transparency over post-vaccination deaths, only trotting out experts each month to say they were unrelated without providing further details.
On Wednesday, as more than 700 facilities recorded infections, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that all care home residents would receive at least one vaccine dose within two weeks.
Cheng said that the efforts came “too late.”
“They can’t stop old people dying,” he said.
Tenants in the homes are often bedridden, living in spaces measuring as little as 6.5m2 and separated by crude partitions.
At Gracious Alliance, a facility in Aberdeen District, half the 32 tenants and all staff members were infected within a fortnight last month, CEO Rebecca Chau Tsang (鄒錚) said.
They used a large room with a toilet to quarantine the infected and had a buffer room for close contacts, but it was “almost no use” given Omicron’s high transmissibility, she said.
In the end, two mildly ill staff stayed to care for sick residents, while a health worker clocked 20 hours per day for both the infected and the uninfected.
“This battle has exhausted all of us,” Chau said.
Wong, whose mother is staying in one of the few remaining care homes in Hong Kong unmarred by COVID-19, said she does not blame frontline workers.
“The problem lies with the government, which has no solution and has not done anything effective to combat the epidemic,” she said.
Wong laments having to scrap a plan to bring her mother home after her residential complex recorded spiraling COVID-19 cases.
“All we can do is just sit and wait, but how long can the old people hang in there?” she said.
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check