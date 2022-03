COVID-19: Elderly-care facilities at center of HK’s outbreak

VACCINE HESITANCY: Low death rates early in the COVID-19 pandemic made some reluctant to innoculate relatives in care facilities, an expert said

AFP, HONG KONG





Kathleen Wong thought her 89-year-old mother was lucky to secure a coveted spot in a government nursing home, but now she watches in horror as a COVID-19 wave tears through Hong Kong’s elderly population.

Care homes have become the center of the territory’s worst-ever outbreak, accounting for nearly 60 percent of all deaths since January, when a resurgence fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 started.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly 3,000 deaths this year, with the majority among the elderly, the territory’s most vaccine-hesitant group.

Health workers tend to people in a holding area at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP

“I am on tenterhooks all the time, fearing a sudden call with bad news,” Wong said.

Her mother, who has a cognitive disorder and needs help eating, is among the nearly 60,000 residents living in Hong Kong’s elderly-care homes. The facilities have recorded more than 1,700 deaths among 22,070 infected tenants — a fatality rate nearing 8 percent.

Overwhelmed with bodies piling up and elderly patients waiting in outdoor makeshift wards, Hong Kong’s hospitals have started turning people away.

This has pushed unequipped and understaffed facilities to battle the disease on their own, said Cheng Ching-fat, secretary-general of the Community Care and Nursing Home Workers General Union.

“Care homes do not have any design or facilities for quarantine,” he said.

“Forcing the elderly to return to care homes is not much different from sending them to die,” he added.

Hong Kong’s strict zero COVID-19 policy kept the virus at bay for two years, but its barriers fell to the highly transmissible Omicron variant at the start of the year.

In less than three months, the fifth wave’s 600,000 confirmed infections have thoroughly eclipsed the 12,000 recorded in the pandemic’s first two years. The actual number of infections is closer to 2 million, making that one in four residents, a University of Hong Kong study showed.

Hong Kong has one of the highest fatality rates in the developed world.

The death rate is “tragic but expected,” microbiologist Siddharth Sridhar wrote on Twitter, as the territory’s overwhelmed healthcare system converges with dismal elderly vaccination numbers and low rates of prior infection.

All three factors “create a perfect storm,” he added.

David, a doctor who visits about 60 elderly homes, said Hong Kong’s low death figures in the first two years contributed to a “low level of vigilance” among families with relatives in nursing facilities.

So far, less than 50 percent of residents in their 70s have received two jabs, while only 32 percent of those older than 80 have two vaccine shots.

The hesitancy stemmed from fears they could badly sicken the elderly, he said.

“Many family members told us ... it would be very hard for them if the elderly suffered side effects and even died of it,” said David, who requested a pseudonym to speak freely.

Hong Kong did not help matters with a lack of transparency over post-vaccination deaths, only trotting out experts each month to say they were unrelated without providing further details.

On Wednesday, as more than 700 facilities recorded infections, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that all care home residents would receive at least one vaccine dose within two weeks.

Cheng said that the efforts came “too late.”

“They can’t stop old people dying,” he said.

Tenants in the homes are often bedridden, living in spaces measuring as little as 6.5m2 and separated by crude partitions.

At Gracious Alliance, a facility in Aberdeen District, half the 32 tenants and all staff members were infected within a fortnight last month, CEO Rebecca Chau Tsang (鄒錚) said.

They used a large room with a toilet to quarantine the infected and had a buffer room for close contacts, but it was “almost no use” given Omicron’s high transmissibility, she said.

In the end, two mildly ill staff stayed to care for sick residents, while a health worker clocked 20 hours per day for both the infected and the uninfected.

“This battle has exhausted all of us,” Chau said.

Wong, whose mother is staying in one of the few remaining care homes in Hong Kong unmarred by COVID-19, said she does not blame frontline workers.

“The problem lies with the government, which has no solution and has not done anything effective to combat the epidemic,” she said.

Wong laments having to scrap a plan to bring her mother home after her residential complex recorded spiraling COVID-19 cases.

“All we can do is just sit and wait, but how long can the old people hang in there?” she said.