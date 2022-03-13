The hissing of a water hose spraying the ground reverberates around the walls of the dimly lit Empire Cinema in Lebanon’s capital, Tripoli. From the floor of a paint-chipped room that was once a ticket office, a man sorts through rusty bolts and screws, while in the adjacent foyer, a woman sweeps dust off a mirror.
The person leading the restoration efforts is 35-year-old actor and director Kassem Istanbouli, known for his theater work throughout Lebanon.
Several days per week, his team — which includes a Syrian, a Palestinian, a Lebanese and a Bangladeshi — drives three hours from their homes in the country’s south to work on the space, built in the early 1940s, but abandoned for decades.
Photo: AP
The restoration project launched last month is the first of its kind in hardscrabble Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city more often known in the past few years for sectarian and other violence.
“What we are trying to say is that Tripoli is a city of culture and art,” Istanbouli said. “When you open a cinema and a theater, people will come and attend, but if you give them a gun, of course they will shoot at each other and kill each other,” he added.
For much of the rest of Lebanon, Tripoli’s artistic history is considered a relic of the past, overshadowed by crushing poverty, corruption and migration.
Tripoli has an especially long cinematic tradition, once boasting up to 35 movie houses, including Lebanon’s first.
Cinema Empire is the last of five historic cinemas still standing in Tripoli’s Tell Square, which encircles a clock tower gifted by Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II in the early 20th century. It shut down in 1988 as massive cinema complexes opened inside malls, and home video players grew in popularity.
Istanbouli, founder of the Tiro Association for Arts in the southern city of Tyre, has already transformed three abandoned cinemas there into theater and film venues.
Much like Tyre’s Rivoli theater, which he restored in early 2018, Istanbouli aims to transform Empire into a multipurpose venue featuring not only arts festivals and plays, but also a library, a visual arts studio and area for workshops.
That is no small order these days, given a crippled economy and more than 80 percent of the population living in poverty.
Even before a financial crisis led to depression, Tripoli was already Lebanon’s poorest city — plagued by government neglect and a lack of investment. It has been a major point of departure for illegal migration, with Lebanese following the same precarious path as Syrians fleeing civil war, trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean.
The director’s project was inspired by his father, an electrician who used to repair movie houses in the south, and his grandfather, who was a sailor and hakawati — a storyteller who sported a red fez while recounting folk tales in Tyre’s old cafes.
“This project will improve the city economically. It will bring tourism and change to its reputation,” Istanbouli said.
Charles Hayek, a 39-year-old historian and conservationist, said that Istanbouli’s project would do more than just fight negative perceptions.
“Kassem is saving one of the heritage buildings and giving it back life,” he said.
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved, as they awarded Qatar’s largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the 1 million riyal (US$274,650) top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late on Tuesday. The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner, Fahed Farj Algufrani, collected the check