Climate funding coming soon, US says

NOT ENOUGH: To fund the economic transition necessary to tackle climate change, countries need ‘trillions of dollars,’ which requires private sector aid, John Kerry said

AP, UNITED NATIONS





Rich countries can finally meet their pledge to provide US$100 billion annually to help poor nations cope with climate change beginning this year — and will definitely reach that amount next year, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday.

That would be at least two years later than the 2020 target set by developed countries at a UN climate summit in Copenhagen in 2009 for providing funding to help developing countries adapt to global warming and mitigate further rises in temperature.

Kerry told an informal UN Security Council meeting on “climate finance for sustaining peace and security” that US President Joe Biden is committed to increasing US funding to developing countries to help with climate change.

A person walks among livestock in front of the Nahr Bin Omar oil field in Basra, Iraq, on Feb. 11. Photo: AFP

In September last year, he said that Biden promised to increase annual US climate finance to more than US$11 billion, quadrupling the funding from 2009-2017 under former US president Barack Obama, when Biden was vice president.

“And that increase is going to help us to deliver on US$100 billion,” Kerry said. “We’re doing just a little bit shy of that for 2022. It is absolutely clear we will have it for 2023. I still think we can get it for 2022.”

Kerry said that as part of increased US efforts at November last year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow, Biden announced “an emergency plan for adaptation and resilience.”

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

It “is going to help more than 500 million people in developing countries to be able to manage the impacts of the climate crisis by 2030,” Kerry said.

The Biden administration is working with the US Congress to produce US$3 billion annually for the program and to increase adaptation efforts for 2024, he said.

“It’s the largest kind of commitment like this that the United States has ever made in our history,” he said.

To totally fund the economic transition that all countries must make to tackle climate change, “it’s going to require not just US$100 billion, but trillions of dollars,” Kerry said.

“No single government — no group of governments — can meet the US$2.5 trillion to US$4.6 trillion deficit that we face in order to affect this transition,” he said.

He said the only way to mobilize those trillions is to work with the private sector.

“The private sector will be critical to our success, because there are trillions of dollars to legitimately invest in this transition,” Kerry said.

The US is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, with China the largest emitter and India the third-largest.

Diplomats from China and India, the world’s two most populous nations, criticized the failure of developed countries to meet their climate pledges.

Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dai Bing (戴兵) said that developed countries have “a moral responsibility” and a mandatory international obligation, including under the 2015 Paris Agreement, to provide funding to developing countries because they are primarily responsible for climate change and carbon emissions.

He said that studies by think tanks showed that “there are also problems of inflating the numbers to including private sector green investments and non-climate related investments in the calculation of official climate finance.”

Indian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Ravindra Raguttahalli said that developed countries had not only fallen short on providing access to climate finance, but also to promises on mitigation and providing technologies to address climate change.

“Affordable access to climate finance and technologies is critical to move forward on climate action,” Raguttahalli said. “Developed countries must provide climate finance of US$1 trillion at the earliest,” and this must be new, additional and climate specific, not just diverted from existing government development aid to climate finance.