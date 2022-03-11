Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an A$38 billion (US$27.9 billion) expansion of the military, which he said would be the biggest increase in the country’s defense forces since the Vietnam War.
The government is planning to lift the number of uniformed personnel in the Australian military to about 80,000 — an increase of 18,500, or by nearly one-third — by 2040, Morrison told a news conference in Queensland yesterday.
It would be the “biggest increase in the size of our defense forces in peacetime in Australian history,” he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The government “has always been clear-eyed about the threats and the environment that we face as a country, as a liberal democracy” in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
The announcement comes as global geopolitical tensions grow, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the potential for Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.
Australia must hold a federal election by May 21. Lagging behind the opposition Labor Party in opinion polling, Morrison has attempted to turn the electorate’s attention to economic and national security issues.
This is the second major military spending announcement in the past week, after Morrison pledged at least A$10 billion on Monday for a new naval base on the country’s east coast to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines.
Australian National University professor Mark Kenny said that while the increased spending is a clear reflection of the strategic threats facing the country, voters are likely to be cynical that the announcement is being made shortly before the beginning of an election campaign.
“If this is such a compelling idea, such a compelling need, why wasn’t it a compelling need at the beginning of this term or before any of the past three elections?” Kenny said.
While the increase could be the largest in decades, the troop size would likely be less on a per capita basis, leaving Australia with a smaller army than Singapore, Australian National University professor John Blaxland said.
“Let’s not kid ourselves, this is from a very low base,” he added.
In a major foreign policy speech yesterday, opposition leader Anthony Albanese also committed to increasing spending on Australia’s defense forces should the Labor Party win power, including a focus on enhancing the country’s cybersecurity.
“Labor will ensure that [the Ministry of] Defence has the resources it needs to defend Australia, as well as deter potential aggressors,” Albanese said.
