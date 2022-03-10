World News Quick Take

UNITED NATIONS

Pandemic warning issued

After two years, the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to “scandalously unequal” vaccine distribution, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday. “The pandemic’s most tragic toll has been on the health and lives of millions, with more than 446 million cases worldwide, more than 6 million deaths confirmed and countless more grappling with worsening mental health,” Guterres said in a statement marking the second anniversary of the pandemic. “Thanks to unprecedented public health measures, and the extraordinarily rapid development and deployment of vaccines, many parts of the world are bringing the pandemic under control, but it would be a grave mistake to think the pandemic is over,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Hackers target states

At least six states have been targeted by hackers linked to China who exploited vulnerabilities in Web programs, cybersecurity company Mandiant said on Tuesday. Chinese hacking group APT41 has been targeting states in a tenacious and adaptive campaign, a Mandiant report said. From May last year to last month, the group compromised at least six state government networks by exploiting vulnerabilities in Internet-facing programs, including an animal health reporting app, Mandiant said. Entities and data targeted by hackers were “consistent with an espionage operation,” Mandiant said, but did not rule out that the motive could have been money given the group’s “history of moonlighting for personal financial gain.”

UNITED STATES

Prince Andrew case closed

A sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Britain’s Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre has been formally dismissed after the royal paid a financial settlement, court documents showed on Tuesday. The parties last month had settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, sparing the second son of Queen Elizabeth II a trial. Both parties filed a “stipulation of dismissal” of the case in federal court in New York, which was signed by Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday. Last month’s agreement had stated that the parties would file a motion for dismissal “upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement,” suggesting that the settlement has been paid. Giuffre, 38, has said she had sex with Andrew when she was 17 — a minor under US law — after meeting him through American financier Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019, Epstein died in a New York City jail cell while awaiting his own trial for sex crimes. The prince, now 61, has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

UNITED STATES

Reptiles found on man

A man who tried to slither past border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said on Tuesday. The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags, “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets and groin area,” the statement said. Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said. “Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego.

PHILIPPINES

Shots might be given away

The country, among the region’s least-vaccinated nations, might give away shots to other countries as declining COVID-19 infections dampen inoculation efforts. The Southeast Asian nation has accumulated vaccines that are to expire almost all at the same time due to successive deliveries, Undersecretary of Health Myrna Cabotaje has said. There are initial talks to donate these shots, or extend their expiry dates, she said. Myanmar and African nations are among those being considered for donations, the Inquirer reported. “There’s low vaccine take-up. People don’t see the urgency, especially to get boosters, because Covid-19 cases are on a downtrend,” Cabotaje said in a mobile phone message yesterday. Daily infections have fallen below 1,000 in the past days, after hitting a record high of nearly 39,000 in January due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

SOUTH KOREA

Crew sent back to North

The government yesterday said that it had repatriated seven North Korean crew a day after the navy seized their boat and fired a warning shot at a patrol vessel for crossing the maritime border. The crew members told authorities they had crossed the maritime border due to a “navigation error and mechanical problem,” and asked to return to the North, the Ministry of Defense said. “Our military handed over all seven North Korean crew and the ship to the North ... on humanitarian grounds and according to the custom,” it added in a statement. A North Korean patrol boat had also crossed the de facto maritime border off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula early on Tuesday while chasing the southbound vessel, a ministry official said.