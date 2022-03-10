The Guatemalan Congress on Tuesday approved a law ramping up prison sentences for women who have an abortion, while banning gay marriage and teaching on sexual diversity.
The Life and Family Protection Act punishes women who “have induced their own abortion or given their consent to another person to carry it out” with 10 years behind bars — more than three times the current sentence of three years.
The bill is set to come into law once Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei signs it.
Photo: AP
It also punishes anyone who induces an abortion without a woman’s consent with up to 50 years in prison.
“While other countries continue to approve pro-abortion laws as well as laws that lead to the deterioration of the original concept of the family, this initiative has now become an important law for Guatemalan society,” Guatemalan Deputy Armando Castillo said.
Others were critical.
“Losing a pregnancy is devastating and this law automatically turns a woman into a suspect even as she mourns her loss,” Guatemalan Deputy Lucrecia Hernandez said. “They are criminalizing and penalizing miscarriages and that is dangerous.”
The bill also introduces a reform to the Civil Code, which will now “expressly prohibit same-sex marriages” in Guatemala.
It also bans public and private teaching initiatives on sexual diversity, which it describes as “promoting in children and teenagers policies or programs that tend to lead to diversion from their sexual identities at birth.”
Guatemalan Deputy Walter Felix denounced the law as “absolutely discriminatory” and said it “incites hate.”
“The human rights of significant parts of the population are being violated,” Felix said.
Hernandez also described the law as “unconstitutional,” adding that it would stigmatize people and spark “intolerance” in society.
While a small group of women protested outside Congress, Guatemalan Deputy Patricia Sandoval defended the law.
“Don’t let them give us silly ideas. This law is constitutional, it is viable, and it is the blessing of God,” she said.
