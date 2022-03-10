Jets to be issue on Harris’ Poland trip

NATO NEGOTIATIONS: A Polish official said that Warsaw is ready to move military hardware to help Ukraine fight against Russia, but only within the NATO framework

AP, WASHINGTON





US Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington, as she is expected to land amid unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

The Polish government on Tuesday announced a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a US military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots trying to fend off Russian forces.

In turn, the US would supply Poland with US-made jets with “corresponding capabilities.”

However, Poland did not run that idea past the administration of US President Joe Biden before going public with it.

The Pentagon said that the idea is “not tenable.”

It was a rare moment of disharmony in what has been a largely united effort by NATO allies to assist Ukraine without getting embroiled in a wider war with Russia and it meant that Harris was flying into fractious terrain yesterday, the first day of a two-day visit to Poland and Romania.

“This fighter jet situation is a messy deal, and Harris will have to go there and smooth things out,” said Daniel Fried, who served as US ambassador to Poland for former US president Bill Clinton and was a senior adviser in the administrations of former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“There’s plenty of discussion on the way ahead that needs to be had with the Poles that is better to have in an in-person conversation,” Fried said.

Top Polish officials yesterday said that any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done through NATO.

“The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases,” Jakub Kumoch, the Polish president’s foreign affairs adviser, told public broadcaster TVP Info. “Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense has warned that countries offering air fields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia might be considered as having entered the conflict.

Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pawel Jablonski told public radio station Polskie Radio 1 that Poland had to prioritize its security when considering the supply of jets to Ukraine.

“It cannot be that Poland has — as the only NATO country — to take the risk, and the other countries would not have to compensate or share it with us in any way,” he said.

Biden has applauded Poland and other eastern European countries for stepping up in the middle of what has become an enormous humanitarian crisis.

About 2 million people have fled Ukraine and more than half of the refugees have arrived in Poland.

Biden on Tuesday said that he was committed to helping Ukraine’s neighbors bear some of the financial pain of assisting refugees.

He previously deployed 4,700 additional US troops to Poland to bolster the defense of the eastern flank of the NATO ally.

“I’ve made it clear that the United States will share in the responsibility of caring for the refugees so the costs do not fall entirely on the European countries bordering Ukraine,” Biden said.

Hours after Biden spoke, Poland blindsided the White House with its proposal.

Additional reporting by Reuters