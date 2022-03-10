Britain yesterday said it had impounded a plane connected to a Russian billionaire under new aviation sanctions that give authorities the power to detain any Russian aircraft and to ban exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.
The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean it is a criminal offense for any to fly or land in the UK.
The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and would include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.
British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said one aircraft had already been impounded at Farnborough Airport, England, while further investigations were carried out.
A UK government source said the jet was linked to Eugene Shvidler, a billionaire business associate of Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club. Shvidler could not immediately be reached for comment.
“We know that it isn’t a Russian company that holds the aircraft, it’s rather a Luxembourg-registered aircraft. We are carrying out further checks before releasing it,” Shapps told LBC radio.
The transport ministry said it was working with the Civil Aviation Authority to clarify details of the jet, which is registered with Global Jet Luxembourg.
“Banning Russian flagged planes from the UK and making it a criminal offense to fly them will inflict more economic pain on Russia and those close to the Kremlin,” British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said.
The foreign office said it would lay new legislation yesterday to implement the measures, which also include a power to remove from the British aircraft register any aircraft belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities.
The new sanctions would also prevent aviation and space-related exports, including insurance and reinsurance.
This would mean cover is withdrawn on existing policies, and UK-based insurers and reinsurers would be unable to pay claims on existing policies in these sectors, the statement said.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that sanctions on aviation threatened the safety of Russian passenger flights, the RIA Novosti news agency reported yesterday.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge