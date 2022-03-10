Russian-linked jet impounded as UK deepens sanctions

FLIGHT STOP: Aside from prohibiting Russian jets from flying or landing in the UK, London is to ban exports of aviation and space-related products

Reuters, LONDON





Britain yesterday said it had impounded a plane connected to a Russian billionaire under new aviation sanctions that give authorities the power to detain any Russian aircraft and to ban exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean it is a criminal offense for any to fly or land in the UK.

The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and would include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said one aircraft had already been impounded at Farnborough Airport, England, while further investigations were carried out.

A UK government source said the jet was linked to Eugene Shvidler, a billionaire business associate of Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club. Shvidler could not immediately be reached for comment.

“We know that it isn’t a Russian company that holds the aircraft, it’s rather a Luxembourg-registered aircraft. We are carrying out further checks before releasing it,” Shapps told LBC radio.

The transport ministry said it was working with the Civil Aviation Authority to clarify details of the jet, which is registered with Global Jet Luxembourg.

“Banning Russian flagged planes from the UK and making it a criminal offense to fly them will inflict more economic pain on Russia and those close to the Kremlin,” British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said.

The foreign office said it would lay new legislation yesterday to implement the measures, which also include a power to remove from the British aircraft register any aircraft belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities.

The new sanctions would also prevent aviation and space-related exports, including insurance and reinsurance.

This would mean cover is withdrawn on existing policies, and UK-based insurers and reinsurers would be unable to pay claims on existing policies in these sectors, the statement said.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that sanctions on aviation threatened the safety of Russian passenger flights, the RIA Novosti news agency reported yesterday.