Philippine authorities on Tuesday seized suspected methamphetamine estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pesos (US$19.2 million) at a home near Manila and arrested a Chinese suspect, as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on illegal drugs pressed on in his final months in power.
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director-General Wilkins Villanueva said about 160kg of the suspected stimulant was discovered in the house in Valenzuela after the arrest of the suspect and his local companion by law enforcement officers who pretended to be drug buyers.
If the seized substance, some packed in tea bags, turns out to be methamphetamine, it would be the largest illegal drug haul so far this year in the country.
The raid was part of a series of operations across the country this month that have led to the arrest of 11 suspects and the confiscation of a large amount of the drug, Villanueva said.
About a week ago, police seized 60kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 400 million pesos in another raid near Valenzuela, police said.
“We told you to stop, but you’re just so hard-headed,” Villanueva told a news conference, addressing drug dealers. “We’ll get to all of you, just wait.”
Duterte launched a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs at the start of his six-year term in 2016.
The campaign has led to the arrests of thousands of mostly petty suspects and the killing of more than 6,200 others in police-enforced operations that have sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
Duterte has denied that he condones extrajudicial killings, but has openly threatened drug suspects with death.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’ The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific. Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane. In his speech to
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge