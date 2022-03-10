Philippine police seize largest drug haul of the year

AP, MANILA





Philippine authorities on Tuesday seized suspected methamphetamine estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pesos (US$19.2 million) at a home near Manila and arrested a Chinese suspect, as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on illegal drugs pressed on in his final months in power.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director-General Wilkins Villanueva said about 160kg of the suspected stimulant was discovered in the house in Valenzuela after the arrest of the suspect and his local companion by law enforcement officers who pretended to be drug buyers.

If the seized substance, some packed in tea bags, turns out to be methamphetamine, it would be the largest illegal drug haul so far this year in the country.

An officer arranges bags of seized suspected methamphetamine in Valenzuela, Philippines, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The raid was part of a series of operations across the country this month that have led to the arrest of 11 suspects and the confiscation of a large amount of the drug, Villanueva said.

About a week ago, police seized 60kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 400 million pesos in another raid near Valenzuela, police said.

“We told you to stop, but you’re just so hard-headed,” Villanueva told a news conference, addressing drug dealers. “We’ll get to all of you, just wait.”

Duterte launched a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs at the start of his six-year term in 2016.

The campaign has led to the arrests of thousands of mostly petty suspects and the killing of more than 6,200 others in police-enforced operations that have sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Duterte has denied that he condones extrajudicial killings, but has openly threatened drug suspects with death.