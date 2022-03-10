Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a changing climate is making the country a more difficult place to live in and declared destructive flooding on the east coast a national emergency.
Morrison spoke to reporters as he visited Lismore, in Australia’s New South Wales state, one of the areas worst hit by the natural disaster.
Extreme rainfall and flooding has already claimed at least 20 lives across Queensland state and New South Wales, and caused tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes since the downpours began about two weeks ago.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters,” Morrison told reporters, adding that the world was dealing with “a different climate to the one we were dealing with before.”
While the Australian government has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, it has been regularly criticized for taking inadequate action on climate change. Two La Nina seasons last year and this year have led to unusually wet summers on Australia’s east coast and forced a greater focus on climate ahead of a national election due to be held by the end of May.
The emergency declaration hands the government more powers to deploy aid and defense force personnel.
Australia is considered by many to be at the vanguard of the effects of climate change — a position that has become frighteningly clear over the past few years.
Torrential flooding episodes during wet years have been interspersed with blazing dry summers that have led to devastating wildfires, including a crisis in 2020 that scorched an area almost the size of England.
In a statement on Monday, the Climate Council advocacy group said that scientists had been warning “for decades” of the dangers from extreme weather caused by carbon emissions.
“Climate change isn’t a footnote to the story of these floods. It is the story,” the group said.
Morrison has pledged to cut Australia’s emissions by up to 28 percent by 2030, but a poll in November last year found that Australians trusted the opposition Labor Party more to handle the issue of climate change than the government, by a margin of 39 percent to 26 percent.
Pressed on whether his administration had done enough to address climate change, Morrison yesterday defended his policies, saying that Australia was working with other countries to develop carbon reduction technologies.
There had been a 20 percent fall in emissions, he added.
“I’ll tell you what’s not going to fix climate change, what’s not going to fix it is just doing something in Australia,” he said.
Residents in parts of New South Wales, including in greater Sydney’s wealthy northern beach suburbs, were forced to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon as roads were cut off and amid concern about a dam overflowing.
There have been almost 100,000 claims to insurers as a result of the floods in the two hardest-hit states, 80 percent of which were for domestic property, the Insurance Council of Australia said.
In New South Wales, there had been an increase of 12 percent within 24 hours.
The estimated nationwide cost of claims is now A$1.45 billion (US$1.06 billion), based on the numbers from previous flood events, the council said.
