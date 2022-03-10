HK postpones mass COVID-19 testing

PLAN TO INSULATE: The latest outbreak has killed more than 2,300 people, most of them older people not fully vaccinated, as the coronavirus spreads in care centers

Bloomberg





Hong Kong’s plan to test the entire population for COVID-19 this month has been indefinitely postponed as the territory prioritizes vaccinating elderly people and reducing fatalities in an outbreak that is now the deadliest in the world.

The government is still making plans for the mandatory exercise, including the timing and how to ensure essential operations can continue if movement restrictions were to be imposed, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said in her first major public news briefing in two weeks.

For now, authorities would focus on a vaccination drive for elderly people living at care facilities and increase the number of hospital beds to treat patients, she said.

“I cannot say that we definitely won’t” conduct the mass test, said Lam, who wore a mask at the briefing after being criticized for not doing so previously. “But if we will, and once we have a detailed plan and timetable, we will definitely announce it as early as possible.”

The pivot in priorities after two weeks — during which the prospect of mass testing set off a rush of people leaving the territory, while those remaining stripped shelves of food and medicine — reflects a government response that has been mired in chaos and confusion as the virus races through Hong Kong’s population, especially its undervaccinated elderly people.

The shift away from mass testing follows suggestions from Liang Wannian (梁萬年), a seasoned epidemiologist who has overseen China’s COVID-19 response and is now advising Hong Kong, and Lam’s comments closely echoed his language several times throughout the briefing — including around the need for Hong Kong to not “lie flat” in the face of the outbreak.

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 spiral has embarrassed Beijing, whose zero-tolerance approach the territory is following in spirit, although not in practice, as resources come under strain.

Lam said that mainland China has already given support beyond what territory officials requested, including providing traditional Chinese medicines without being asked, and sending three batches of experts who stayed longer than expected.

Instead of mass testing, Lam announced a slew of measures designed to insulate Hong Kong’s vulnerable old people, especially those in care homes which are seeing a wave of deaths.

More than 2,300 people have died in the current outbreak, with 92 percent not fully vaccinated and more than half residents at care facilities. The median age of the fatalities is 80 or older, the least-vaccinated group in the territory, with just 53 percent receiving a first dose.

Already, about 87 percent of Hong Kong’s aged-care homes have had outbreaks, and about 69 percent of the city’s facilities for the disabled have seen cases. More than 60 percent have clusters of 10 or more infections, health authorities have said.

Lam’s tacit admission that mass testing is not a feasible option for a territory in crisis came after it abandoned other tenets of the “zero COVID-19” approach due to a lack of resources, including isolation of infected people and contact tracing.

Mass testing is a typical strategy deployed in mainland China, which has far more personnel and resources than Hong Kong, and where testing is done when an outbreak is at an early stage.

Experts had raised doubts over the effectiveness of testing Hong Kong’s 7.4 million population at the peak of the outbreak, and the territory would not have enough space at its isolation facilities to house everyone who tested positive — a key measure needed to completely stamp out infection.

The government estimated it would have about 70,000 isolation units.