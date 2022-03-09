World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Russian arts center attacked

A Paris-based Russian cultural institution was on Sunday night attacked with a gasoline bomb, newspaper Le Parisien reported. A security guard at the Russian House of Science and Culture (MRSC) alerted police after discovering that the gate of the building had been attacked, the report said. The office enjoys diplomatic status. Pieces of glass and liquid were found on the ground, the report added, citing a police source. Authorities also found a billboard that was partially melted and blackened by fire. Russia’s embassy in Paris posted a video footage on Twitter of an explosion near the gate of a building and called on the “French authorities to ensure the security of official Russian representatives in France.”

ITALY

Bakery heist bear captured

A rare brown bear that became famous after breaking into a bakery and feasting on the cookies has been captured in the central region of Abruzzo. The Marsican brown bear, known as “Juan Carrito” to residents in the mountain town of Roccaraso, has been taken to an enclosure for “problem” animals. After his midnight feast at the bakery in early December, the two-year-old had been tranquilized and banished to a remote area of a national park. However, a week later, he returned to Roccaraso, where he was filmed in the snow, shrugging off a dog biting and barking around him. Over the past two years, Juan Carrito has been seen in Roccaraso on several other occasions, strolling along the streets and drinking from fountains. He was recently spotted near the train station and on Sunday afternoon was captured after being enticed with bait to walk into a “tube trap.” He was tranquilized and taken to a bear reserve.

CANADA

Wild pigs wreaking havoc

Wild pigs have been spreading across central Alberta’s prairies and if left unchecked, could soon find themselves in the river valley of Edmonton. University of Saskatchewan professor Ryan Brook, who is studying the pigs, told the Edmonton Journal that the pigs are an “ecological trainwreck” and would cause “absolute destruction” if they make their way to the river valley. However, Edmonton officials do not yet have a plan to deal with the pigs should they begin invading the city, city spokesman Chrystal Coleman said. “You can ignore wild pigs all you want until you can’t ignore them. Then they’re at your doorstep and literally showing up in your house and coming into cities,” he said. “You cannot dabble in wild pig eradication. You either go in full hog, and go hard and remove them, but you need a strategy,” Brook added. Meanwhile, US Department of Agriculture biologist Mike Bodenchuk said: “You cannot barbecue your way out of this problem.”

BRAZIL

A rape ‘every 10 minutes’

Last year, a woman was raped every 10 minutes in the country and there was a femicide every seven hours, a report published on Monday, the eve of International Women’s Day, by the Public Security Forum found. The authors called for “urgent” action. The number of rapes in the country rose 3.7 percent to 56,098, the results showed. Femicides fell 2.7 percent, but with an overall total of 1,319 for the year, the figure remained alarming, forum director Samira Bueno said. “These figures show the urgency of implementing public policies to shelter victims, as well as prevent and confront violence against women and girls in Brazil,” she said. The study was based on official reports to police.