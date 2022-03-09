Contenders in the running to play singer Madonna in a new biopic are facing grueling training to land the part.
Age: It has been going on for months.
Appearance: Immersive course in singing like Madonna, dancing like Madonna and acting like Madonna.
Photo: AP
What for? So that you can be exactly like Madonna.
Yes, but to what end? In order to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic about Madonna.
This sounds amazing! It is definitely a huge role, in what is destined to be an immense project.
Who is directing? Madonna, from a screenplay cowritten by Madonna.
And this Madonna course — is it like an all-day thing? According to insiders, it consists of 11-hour sessions with Madonna’s choreographer.
Wow, sounds intense. Followed by further choreography sessions with Madonna herself, followed by readings with Madonna and singing with Madonna.
I do not think I want to be in this movie any more. Luckily, you are not in the running.
Who is? Among those thought to be still in contention are Julia Garner from Ozark, British actor Florence Pugh and Euphoria star Alexa Demie.
You mean they have yet to decide? No, the production is very much in the audition phase. Emma Laird, Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been considered.
People are having grueling Madonna lessons with Madonna, and they have yet to land the part? The successful applicant will face months of further Madonna training prior to shooting, before being directed by Madonna in the art of acting like Madonna.
Has Madonna directed anything before? Oh yes — she made her directorial debut in 2008 with the comedy-drama Filth and Wisdom.
Never saw it. What was it like? The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw described it as “incredibly bad.”
Are you perhaps taking his words out of context? He actually wrote: “She has made a movie so incredibly bad that Berlin festival-goers were staggering around yesterday in a state of clinical shock, deathly pale and mewing like maltreated kittens.”
Not exactly two thumbs up, is it? No, but Madonna did go on to direct another film, W.E. in 2011.
Have not seen that either. Any better? No.
And she is not only directing this new biopic about her own self, she has written the screenplay as well? She was actually cowriting it with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, but Cody has since exited the project.
A potentially wise move. Do not worry — another cowriter, Erin Cressida Wilson, is on board.
Do say: “Again, but this time, more like me!”
Do not say: “Say Madonna, have you given any thought to playing the part yourself?”
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
The US warned its citizens against traveling to Hong Kong, citing the risk of children being separated from parents, as the Chinese territory imposes controversial COVID-19 isolation policies. The US Department of State upgraded Hong Kong to its highest “Do Not Travel” warning “due to COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.” “In some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements,” the department added. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 outbreak, registering tens of thousands of