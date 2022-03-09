Kenyan police on Monday said that they have arrested 16 suspects after a female driver was attacked by a group of motorcycle taxi riders, in an incident that stirred widespread outrage.
A video on social media showed the woman, partially undressed, screaming at the group from inside the vehicle, whose door had been forced open.
The police wrote on Twitter that the woman was pursued on Friday by a “gang” of motorcycle taxi drivers, apparently after an accident.
“Sixteen suspects have been arrested and five motorcycles impounded,” they said. “We wish to condemn in the strongest terms all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence.”
A policeman intervened to stop the assault, the Standard newspaper said.
Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Okengo Matiang’i wrote on Twitter: “I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected boda-boda riders.”
“We must protect our roads from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression,” he added.
Motorcycle taxi drivers in Kenya, known as boda-boda, are typically young men. The riders are notorious for breaching the rules of the road and assaulting drivers after a collision.
In 2019, the drivers were classified as a “threat to national security” by an interior ministry research unit, media reports said.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
The US warned its citizens against traveling to Hong Kong, citing the risk of children being separated from parents, as the Chinese territory imposes controversial COVID-19 isolation policies. The US Department of State upgraded Hong Kong to its highest “Do Not Travel” warning “due to COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.” “In some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements,” the department added. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 outbreak, registering tens of thousands of