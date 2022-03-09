Kenya holds 16 in woman’s attack

AFP, NAIROBI





Kenyan police on Monday said that they have arrested 16 suspects after a female driver was attacked by a group of motorcycle taxi riders, in an incident that stirred widespread outrage.

A video on social media showed the woman, partially undressed, screaming at the group from inside the vehicle, whose door had been forced open.

The police wrote on Twitter that the woman was pursued on Friday by a “gang” of motorcycle taxi drivers, apparently after an accident.

“Sixteen suspects have been arrested and five motorcycles impounded,” they said. “We wish to condemn in the strongest terms all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence.”

A policeman intervened to stop the assault, the Standard newspaper said.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Okengo Matiang’i wrote on Twitter: “I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected boda-boda riders.”

“We must protect our roads from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression,” he added.

Motorcycle taxi drivers in Kenya, known as boda-boda, are typically young men. The riders are notorious for breaching the rules of the road and assaulting drivers after a collision.

In 2019, the drivers were classified as a “threat to national security” by an interior ministry research unit, media reports said.