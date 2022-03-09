Cost, taboo make menstruation a nightmare for refugees

AFP, OGOJA, Nigeria





On the day that Geraldine Mbia Enu fled her home with her three children to escape the conflict in southwestern Cameroon, her period began.

Having hastily gathered her belongings when the sound of gunshots edged closer to her village, she had forgotten to take menstrual pads.

So on their exhausting seven-day trek to Nigeria in 2018, the 33-year-old had to make do — like many women in similar situations.

Seamstress Geraldine Mbia Enu, 33, a Cameroonian refugee shows how reusable sanitary pads are made with local fabrics in her workshop in the Adagom 1 settlement for refugees in Ogoja, Nigeria, on Jan. 26. Photo: AFP

“We just used pieces [of cloth] to pad ourselves,” she said.

Even after reaching safety, menstruating refugee women who have abandoned their homes and lost their livelihoods face numerous challenges.

One million people have fled the violence in Cameroon between security forces and rebels fighting for an independent state, while more than 70,000 of them have arrived in Nigeria.

Magdalene Ajili lives in one of three camps set up in Ogoja, Nigeria, with her grandmother, her two daughters and their children.

She also sought refuge in 2018 after becoming separated from her husband when they fled their village and has since lost contact with him.

“I’m the head of the family,” she said. “I get food for the family.”

However, when it comes to sanitary pads, “it’s not possible [to buy them], as it’s too expensive,” she added.

A pack of sanitary pads costs about 600 naira (US$1.45) — or one-fifth of the cash they receive every month from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“Most of the refugees cannot afford the cost of [the] monthly purchase of disposable pads,” said Mmone Moletsane, the UNHCR gender-based violence protection officer in Ogoja.

The UNHCR distribute washable and reusable pads.

“I preferred the ones we were using in Cameroon, disposable ones, but the pads they gave us are OK,” refugee Christabel, 16, said.

For three years, Ajili has been using the same reusable pads provided by the UN.

She said she is happy with them, but would like to get new ones.

“Sometimes ... it gives me a rash,” she said.

However, the UNHCR said that it does not have the funds to provide new pads, or to give packs to every single refugee.

Lack of proper protection means girls sometimes “miss school when they are menstruating,” Moletsane said, adding that older women often miss work.

On top of the practical challenges, the subject of periods is taboo in Nigeria, she said.

That makes it difficult, for example, to dry washable pads outdoors, which is important for avoiding bacteria, or when girls have to share the same school restrooms with boys.

Some refugees are taught how to make reusable pads to sell.

Mbia Enu has made about 100 using materials provided by Save the Children. The charity also bought the pads she made and distributed them to those in need.

However, Mbia Enu is struggling to find customers among the refugee community.

The pads she makes — sewed using three layers of different types of cloth, including a waterproof one — are sold three to a pack for 800 naira.

Determined to find new buyers, Mbia Enu used her meager savings to travel to a market in Ikom, about 90km away, where she convinced a shop owner to buy the pads.

“He thinks Nigerian women might be interested in buying them,” Mbia Enu said, hopefully.

Period poverty does not just affect refugees, but also millions of poor Nigerian women.

Inflation has hit Nigeria hard this year, and the price of sanitary products has gone up like everything else.

According to the government, 37 million women in the country cannot afford menstrual pads.