On the day that Geraldine Mbia Enu fled her home with her three children to escape the conflict in southwestern Cameroon, her period began.
Having hastily gathered her belongings when the sound of gunshots edged closer to her village, she had forgotten to take menstrual pads.
So on their exhausting seven-day trek to Nigeria in 2018, the 33-year-old had to make do — like many women in similar situations.
Photo: AFP
“We just used pieces [of cloth] to pad ourselves,” she said.
Even after reaching safety, menstruating refugee women who have abandoned their homes and lost their livelihoods face numerous challenges.
One million people have fled the violence in Cameroon between security forces and rebels fighting for an independent state, while more than 70,000 of them have arrived in Nigeria.
Magdalene Ajili lives in one of three camps set up in Ogoja, Nigeria, with her grandmother, her two daughters and their children.
She also sought refuge in 2018 after becoming separated from her husband when they fled their village and has since lost contact with him.
“I’m the head of the family,” she said. “I get food for the family.”
However, when it comes to sanitary pads, “it’s not possible [to buy them], as it’s too expensive,” she added.
A pack of sanitary pads costs about 600 naira (US$1.45) — or one-fifth of the cash they receive every month from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
“Most of the refugees cannot afford the cost of [the] monthly purchase of disposable pads,” said Mmone Moletsane, the UNHCR gender-based violence protection officer in Ogoja.
The UNHCR distribute washable and reusable pads.
“I preferred the ones we were using in Cameroon, disposable ones, but the pads they gave us are OK,” refugee Christabel, 16, said.
For three years, Ajili has been using the same reusable pads provided by the UN.
She said she is happy with them, but would like to get new ones.
“Sometimes ... it gives me a rash,” she said.
However, the UNHCR said that it does not have the funds to provide new pads, or to give packs to every single refugee.
Lack of proper protection means girls sometimes “miss school when they are menstruating,” Moletsane said, adding that older women often miss work.
On top of the practical challenges, the subject of periods is taboo in Nigeria, she said.
That makes it difficult, for example, to dry washable pads outdoors, which is important for avoiding bacteria, or when girls have to share the same school restrooms with boys.
Some refugees are taught how to make reusable pads to sell.
Mbia Enu has made about 100 using materials provided by Save the Children. The charity also bought the pads she made and distributed them to those in need.
However, Mbia Enu is struggling to find customers among the refugee community.
The pads she makes — sewed using three layers of different types of cloth, including a waterproof one — are sold three to a pack for 800 naira.
Determined to find new buyers, Mbia Enu used her meager savings to travel to a market in Ikom, about 90km away, where she convinced a shop owner to buy the pads.
“He thinks Nigerian women might be interested in buying them,” Mbia Enu said, hopefully.
Period poverty does not just affect refugees, but also millions of poor Nigerian women.
Inflation has hit Nigeria hard this year, and the price of sanitary products has gone up like everything else.
According to the government, 37 million women in the country cannot afford menstrual pads.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge
The US warned its citizens against traveling to Hong Kong, citing the risk of children being separated from parents, as the Chinese territory imposes controversial COVID-19 isolation policies. The US Department of State upgraded Hong Kong to its highest “Do Not Travel” warning “due to COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.” “In some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements,” the department added. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 outbreak, registering tens of thousands of