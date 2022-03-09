Street battles rage on edge of Kyiv

FLASHPOINT TOWN: Ukrainian ‘Lieutenant Stas’ said that a huge Russian column, 200 soldiers, 50 vehicles and several tanks, entered the town of Irpin

AFP, IRPIN, Ukraine





Ukrainian soldiers and fleeing residents on Monday described street battles and hand-to-hand combat on Kyiv’s northwestern edge, which could soon spread to the besieged capital.

“There is real street fighting now,” a Ukrainian paratrooper lieutenant who agreed to be identified as “Stas” said in the flashpoint town of Irpin.

Bursts of automatic gunfire and blasts of exploding shells rang out as he spoke on the 12th day of the Russian invasion.

A resident, top, clears debris from an apartment as another looks out of a destroyed room in a building damaged as the result of a Russian missile explosion after it was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“In some places, there is hand-to-hand combat,” Stas said.

“There is a huge column — 200 men, 50 light armored vehicles, several tanks,” he said of the Russian threat.

“We are trying to push them out, but I don’t know if we’ll be fully able to do it. The situation is very unstable,” he added.

A man walks with a white flag as people flee the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv, on Monday. Photo: AFP

The industrial town of Irpin represents the outgunned Ukrainian forces’ last point of resistance against the Russian assault on Kyiv.

Russian ground forces seized a series of settlements around Gostomel and used incessant shelling attacks to reach further south into Irpin’s sister town of Buchau.

“On Friday morning, there was a Ukrainian flag over Buchau, and then the Russian teams started coming in,” local resident Vitaliy Shichko said.

The 47-year-old had one bandage over two bullet wounds to his left wrist and another over purple bruises on the left side of his face.

“At first, they seemed to be sending in people they weren’t afraid of losing,” Shichko said.

“But when I was hiding in the basement, the Russians who found us were serious, well-equipped, with torches and full communications — basically, special forces,” he added.

Much of Buchau is in ruins. The town is still being pummeled with mortar fire, and dark smoke towers over its horizon.

In related news, Ukraine’s military intelligence yesterday said that Ukrainian forces killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion.

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of the Russian 41st Army, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense could not be immediately reached for comment.

Another Russian general, Andrei Sukhovetsky, also a deputy commander of the Russian 41st Army, was reported killed at the end of last month.

Ukraine said that its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

Additional reporting by Reuters