Hong Kong needs to stick to its “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy, focused on reducing infections, severe illnesses and death, a senior Chinese health official said, as the territory braced for details of an expected mass testing plan this month.
Liang Wannian (梁萬年), a senior official at the Chinese National Health Commission who is in Hong Kong to coordinate efforts to battle a growing outbreak, said the mass testing needed to be done at the right time with all details carefully arranged, Xinhua news agency reported.
“Reducing infection, severe cases and deaths is Hong Kong’s most urgent and top priority at the current stage,” it quoted him as saying. “After we achieve the first target, we will then move on to the second and third goals.”
Dynamic zero does not mean zero infections with COVID-19 transmissions so high, but the territory should do its best to reduce infections and take measures to prevent further transmissions, Liang said.
Hong Kong yesterday reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections and 160 deaths related to COVID-19, a day after the launch of an online self-reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.
After registering on the government’s Web site, authorities would try and admit people to isolation facilities if their homes are too crowded, officials said.
Infections in Hong Kong have surged to record highs, with a total of more than 500,000 cases and more than 2,200 deaths — most of which have been in the past two weeks. There were 25,150 new cases on Monday.
Authorities have given contradictory and confusing messages about a compulsory mass testing scheme and whether it would coincide with a territory-wide lockdown.
Supermarket shelves have been emptied every day for a week as anxious Hong Kongers stock up, worried about a potential lockdown.
