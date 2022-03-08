Abused refugee in Greece ‘no longer afraid to speak up’

AFP, ATHENS





For Congolese asylum seeker Ruth, the fact her husband beat her was something she used to keep a tightly guarded secret.

Like so many abused women, the 23-year-old mother-of-three’s suffering remained shrouded in silence.

“My husband was violent, but I had been hiding it for a long time. Then one day, I couldn’t lie, my face was scarred by the beatings,” she said.

“A social worker helped me and found me a place in this center,” said Ruth, who did not want to give her full name, still upset.

“Being a woman has often been synonymous with hardship for me, but today I am no longer afraid to speak up,” she said.

The intervention of the social worker resulted in Ruth finding shelter and help in Athens.

“The difficulties have not destroyed me. Today I am moving forward,” the young mother of three sons aged five, three and nine months old said.

Holding her restless youngest child in one hand, she said that she was “saved” two-and-a-half months ago after being transferred from the Elaionas migrant camp on the outskirts of Athens.

Now, she is trying to recover thanks to the “A Step Forward” program, set up by the non-governmental organization Doctors of the World in collaboration with fund operator Sol Crowe and Human Rights 360, with European funds.

The program operates a reception center for vulnerable women asylum seekers and their children, providing housing, counseling, healthcare and education, while they apply for asylum.

Since June last year, it has welcomed more than 40 single women with children, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, sub-Saharan Africa and Afghanistan.

“All the women who come here are victims of violence. Some have suffered rape, physical violence, others were oppressed by their families who prevented them, for example, from studying,” said Evi Papayianni, the social worker in charge of the center.

After losing her parents in Congo, the young woman said she “no longer had any protection.”

“I lived on the street, I suffered sexual violence. Then I found my husband. He sold his house, we flew to Istanbul,” she said, looking at her sons with a protective gaze.

From Turkey, the family then began the “dangerous journey.”

“I thought we were never going to get to Lesbos. The dinghy was overloaded, two people fell overboard during the journey,” she said.

On Feb. 7 last year, when they landed on the Greek island a few kilometers from the Turkish coast, the police were waiting for them and tried to get them to re-embark to send them back to Turkey, Ruth said.

Out of the 30 passengers, 18 managed to hide for 10 hours and get registered in the Mavrovouni camp, she added.

“All that belongs to the past. Now I’m thinking about my future. I would like to go back to school and become a midwife,” Ruth said.

“I’ve been through a lot because I’m a woman, but I’ve always had the courage to keep fighting,” she added.