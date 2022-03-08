For Congolese asylum seeker Ruth, the fact her husband beat her was something she used to keep a tightly guarded secret.
Like so many abused women, the 23-year-old mother-of-three’s suffering remained shrouded in silence.
“My husband was violent, but I had been hiding it for a long time. Then one day, I couldn’t lie, my face was scarred by the beatings,” she said.
“A social worker helped me and found me a place in this center,” said Ruth, who did not want to give her full name, still upset.
“Being a woman has often been synonymous with hardship for me, but today I am no longer afraid to speak up,” she said.
The intervention of the social worker resulted in Ruth finding shelter and help in Athens.
“The difficulties have not destroyed me. Today I am moving forward,” the young mother of three sons aged five, three and nine months old said.
Holding her restless youngest child in one hand, she said that she was “saved” two-and-a-half months ago after being transferred from the Elaionas migrant camp on the outskirts of Athens.
Now, she is trying to recover thanks to the “A Step Forward” program, set up by the non-governmental organization Doctors of the World in collaboration with fund operator Sol Crowe and Human Rights 360, with European funds.
The program operates a reception center for vulnerable women asylum seekers and their children, providing housing, counseling, healthcare and education, while they apply for asylum.
Since June last year, it has welcomed more than 40 single women with children, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, sub-Saharan Africa and Afghanistan.
“All the women who come here are victims of violence. Some have suffered rape, physical violence, others were oppressed by their families who prevented them, for example, from studying,” said Evi Papayianni, the social worker in charge of the center.
After losing her parents in Congo, the young woman said she “no longer had any protection.”
“I lived on the street, I suffered sexual violence. Then I found my husband. He sold his house, we flew to Istanbul,” she said, looking at her sons with a protective gaze.
From Turkey, the family then began the “dangerous journey.”
“I thought we were never going to get to Lesbos. The dinghy was overloaded, two people fell overboard during the journey,” she said.
On Feb. 7 last year, when they landed on the Greek island a few kilometers from the Turkish coast, the police were waiting for them and tried to get them to re-embark to send them back to Turkey, Ruth said.
Out of the 30 passengers, 18 managed to hide for 10 hours and get registered in the Mavrovouni camp, she added.
“All that belongs to the past. Now I’m thinking about my future. I would like to go back to school and become a midwife,” Ruth said.
“I’ve been through a lot because I’m a woman, but I’ve always had the courage to keep fighting,” she added.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge