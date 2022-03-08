Danes to vote on EU defense policy

OPT-OUT: Denmark’s prime minister urged the public to scrap the option and vowed to increase defense spending by about US$1 billion in the face of Russian threats

AFP, COPENHAGEN





Denmark’s leader on Sunday called for citizens to vote to overturn its opt-out from EU defense policy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in a referendum to be held on June 1.

“Historic times call for historic decisions,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that the government “very clearly calls on Danes to lift the opt-out on defense.”

Denmark’s opt-out, one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country, has allowed the country to abstain from participation in some EU military operations, and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defense efforts.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference in Copenhagen on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“For me, as prime minister, this is a values-based decision,” she said.

The referendum is part of an agreement reached on Sunday with a majority of parties in the Danish parliament, the Folketing.

The potential turnaround in the Nordic nation’s defense policy, in place for 30 years, comes as other European nations also overturned long-held positions on defense and security following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s shock invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Non-NATO countries Sweden and Finland have experienced public support for joining the military alliance reach historically high levels since the start of the assault, and this week their governments announced closer partnerships with NATO and with each other on defense.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reversed his position on decades of defense policy by announcing a 100 billion euros (US$108.69 billion) defense spending hike and an export of weapons to Ukraine.

Frederiksen on Sunday also pledged to increase defense spending by 7 billion kroner (US$1.02 billion) over the next two years.

Calling it the “largest investment in recent decades,” Frederiksen outlined plans to increase spending to 2 percent of GDP, in line with NATO membership requirements, by 2033.

The Social Democrat leader also expressed a wish to make Denmark “independent of Russian gas as soon as possible,” but did not specify a time frame.

“We will also work towards this in the rest of Europe,” she said.

The upcoming referendum will be the ninth to be held in the Scandinavian kingdom since the 1972 public vote on EU membership.

After the public rejected the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992, Copenhagen obtained opt-outs in four sovereign areas: the single currency, defense, justice and police matters, and EU citizenship.

In December 2015, Danes voted “no” to strengthening their cooperation with the EU on police and security matters for fear of losing their sovereignty over immigration.