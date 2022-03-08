IS attack on military bus in Syria kills 15, monitor says

AFP, BEIRUT





Fifteen soldiers died on Sunday in an Islamic State (IS) group attack on a military bus in the central Syrian desert, a monitor group said, as state media reported a “terrorist attack.”

IS continues to launch deadly attacks from hideouts in the Syrian desert, which extends from the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, to the Iraqi border.

IS cells “attacked a military bus” in the Palmyra desert, “killing 15 soldiers and wounding 18 others,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

State news agency SANA reported 13 dead, “including officers,” and 18 wounded in a “terrorist attack” on a military bus on Sunday afternoon.

The monitor, which relies on a network of sources across the country, said that the death toll could rise as most of the soldiers were “seriously wounded.”

Sunday’s violence came after three regime soldiers died on Friday east of Palmyra when the vehicle they were traveling in came under attack, the monitor added.

So far this year, 61 pro-regime soldiers and Iran-affiliated militiamen had been killed in IS attacks in the desert of Syria, it said.

About 500,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, after nationwide protests against the government were met with a brutal crackdown.

It escalated into a devastating war that drew in regional and international powers.

IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi blew himself up early last month during a raid by US forces on his house in Syria’s northwest region of Idlib, Syria’s last major opposition bastion.

Al-Qurashi had taken over with IS weakened by years of assaults by US-backed local forces, and the loss of its self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and northern Iraq.

In January, IS fighters launched their biggest assault in years, attacking a prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hasakeh, aiming to free fellow extremists.

Almost a week of intense fighting left more than 370 dead, according to the monitor.

Earlier in January, nine Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed in an attack on a military convoy in Syria’s east, while in November last year, the monitor said that another eastern Syria attack left a general and four soldiers dead.

Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus killed 14 people in October last year, SANA reported.

That was the deadliest attack in the capital since a bombing claimed by IS targeted the Palace of Justice in March 2017, killing at least 30 people.