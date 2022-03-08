Australia plans submarine base

RISING MILITARIZATION: Scott Morrison said initial construction would be completed by next year, as Australia is facing its most ‘dangerous security environment in 80 years’

Bloomberg





The Australian government is to spend at least A$10 billion (US$7.41 billion) building a new base to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the Ukraine war would “inevitably stretch” to the Asia-Pacific.

Morrison announced the project, the first construction of a major new base in Australia since the 1990s, in a foreign policy speech in Sydney yesterday. The Australian Department of Defense has selected three possible east coast locations for the submarine facility — Newcastle and Port Kembla in the state of New South Wales and Queensland’s capital, Brisbane.

In his speech to the Lowy Institute, Morrison warned against rising militarization and attacks on liberal democracies in the Asia-Pacific region, saying: “Australia faces its most difficult and dangerous security environment in 80 years.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney on Feb. 24. Photo: EPA-EFE

“A new arc of autocracy is instinctively aligning to challenge and reset the world order in their own image,” he added.

News of the base comes as Morrison seeks to burnish his national security credentials ahead of an election that must be held by the end of May, with the his’s center-right Liberal National coalition badly trailing the opposition Labor Party in opinion polls.

Australia is planning to build and begin operating a fleet of nuclear submarines in the coming decades with the assistance of the US and the UK, under the landmark AUKUS agreement that was signed in September last year. The new defense capacity could allow Australia greater ability to project force throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

No decision has yet been conveyed on whether Australia would be using a UK or US design for its submarine fleet, or how it would train its navy in the new technology.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Sunday, Australian minister of Defense Peter Dutton said that there would be an announcement on the design “within the next couple of months.”

Morrison yesterday said he did not believe the decision would be made before an election due to be held by May 21.

“It won’t be done in that time frame,” he said, adding that there had been “a lot of progress” made on the design.

Australia already has one submarine base on its west coast, where its aging fleet of Collins-class submarines are based.

Morrison said the west coast base would continue to operate even after the new facility is completed.

The initial work on the new facility is expected to be finished by the end of next year, the government said.

“There will also be significant benefits for local and national industry in supporting the new base and the more complex and larger nuclear-powered submarine fleet,” Morrison said.