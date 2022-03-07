World News Quick Take

CHINA

Beijing urges direct talks

Beijing on Saturday urged direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a call between Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as the war following Moscow’s invasion entered a 10th day. The exchange marked the first call between the countries’ top diplomats since the beginning of hostilities marked by heavy Russian bombardment and fierce resistance from Ukrainian fighters who maintain control of the capital, Kyiv. Wang told Blinken: “We encourage direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” according to a statement released by the ministry.

CANADA

Russia travel warning issued

The government on Saturday called on its nationals to avoid all travel to Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and on Canadians in Russia to leave the country. In an update to its travel advice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that its nationals “avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine.” “If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available,” the statement added. Ottawa had previously advised its citizens to avoid nonessential travel to Russia. The ministry said that sanctions on Moscow and Russia’s response “may have an important impact on the availability and the provision of essential service. Flight availability is becoming extremely limited.”

UNITED STATES

Hundreds flee wildfire

Residents of 600 Florida Panhandle homes were evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, officials said on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of hectares of downed trees from the 2018 hurricane, along with low humidity and strong winds, have created “the perfect storm” for hazardous fire conditions in Bay County, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference outside a church in Panama City. “This is not a surprise,” he said.

ISRAEL

Knife assailant killed

Officers yesterday shot and killed a Palestinian attacker after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City, police said. In a statement, police said the attacker approached officers who were stationed in the Old City and stabbed one of them, injuring him lightly. The officers opened fire and shot and killed the man, identified as a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Police released a photograph of a knife lying in a cobblestone alley in the ancient city, with blood splattered nearby.

CHILE

National park in works

The government on Saturday said that it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change. The new National Glacier Park would cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60km from the capital, Santiago, President Sebastian Pinera told a ceremony announcing its creation. “We are managing to protect 368 glaciers,” the president said. The masses of permanent ice hold 32 times more water than a reservoir that serves the capital city’s 7 million people, the president added. A recent study by the University of Chile said glaciers in the central part of the country, which includes the new park, are shrinking due to global warming.