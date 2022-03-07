CHINA
Beijing urges direct talks
Beijing on Saturday urged direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a call between Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as the war following Moscow’s invasion entered a 10th day. The exchange marked the first call between the countries’ top diplomats since the beginning of hostilities marked by heavy Russian bombardment and fierce resistance from Ukrainian fighters who maintain control of the capital, Kyiv. Wang told Blinken: “We encourage direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” according to a statement released by the ministry.
CANADA
Russia travel warning issued
The government on Saturday called on its nationals to avoid all travel to Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and on Canadians in Russia to leave the country. In an update to its travel advice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that its nationals “avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine.” “If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available,” the statement added. Ottawa had previously advised its citizens to avoid nonessential travel to Russia. The ministry said that sanctions on Moscow and Russia’s response “may have an important impact on the availability and the provision of essential service. Flight availability is becoming extremely limited.”
UNITED STATES
Hundreds flee wildfire
Residents of 600 Florida Panhandle homes were evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, officials said on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of hectares of downed trees from the 2018 hurricane, along with low humidity and strong winds, have created “the perfect storm” for hazardous fire conditions in Bay County, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference outside a church in Panama City. “This is not a surprise,” he said.
ISRAEL
Knife assailant killed
Officers yesterday shot and killed a Palestinian attacker after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City, police said. In a statement, police said the attacker approached officers who were stationed in the Old City and stabbed one of them, injuring him lightly. The officers opened fire and shot and killed the man, identified as a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Police released a photograph of a knife lying in a cobblestone alley in the ancient city, with blood splattered nearby.
CHILE
National park in works
The government on Saturday said that it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change. The new National Glacier Park would cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60km from the capital, Santiago, President Sebastian Pinera told a ceremony announcing its creation. “We are managing to protect 368 glaciers,” the president said. The masses of permanent ice hold 32 times more water than a reservoir that serves the capital city’s 7 million people, the president added. A recent study by the University of Chile said glaciers in the central part of the country, which includes the new park, are shrinking due to global warming.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in