Senior US officials on Saturday traveled to Venezuela to meet with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with Washington seeking to isolate Russia as the onslaught against Ukraine intensifies, the New York Times reported.
Moscow’s invasion of the former Soviet republic has pushed the US to pay closer attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies in Latin America, the paper said, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Spokesmen for US President Joe Biden’s and Maduro’s administrations did not respond to requests for comment.
The US cut diplomatic ties with Venezuela after Maduro was re-elected in 2018 in a vote widely considered fraudulent.
Washington then recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, then-parliament speaker, when he declared himself acting president in January 2019. At least 50 other countries also recognize him.
The US imposed a battery of sanctions on Caracas in attempts to force Maduro from power.
One measure, implemented in April 2019, prevents Venezuela from trading its crude oil — which accounted for 96 percent of the country’s revenues — on the US market.
According to the Times, the visit to Caracas by senior US Department of State and White House officials is also linked to Washington’s alleged interest in replacing part of the oil it buys from Russia with the oil it stopped buying from Venezuela.
The White House indicated on Friday that it is examining how to reduce Russian oil imports in the wake of the Ukraine invasion without harming US consumers and while maintaining global supply.
The US last month signaled that it would be willing to review sanctions policy toward Venezuela if the talks between Maduro’s government and the opposition — launched in August last year, but suspended since October — moved forward.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in