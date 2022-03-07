US officials seek Venezuelan support

Senior US officials on Saturday traveled to Venezuela to meet with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with Washington seeking to isolate Russia as the onslaught against Ukraine intensifies, the New York Times reported.

Moscow’s invasion of the former Soviet republic has pushed the US to pay closer attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies in Latin America, the paper said, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Spokesmen for US President Joe Biden’s and Maduro’s administrations did not respond to requests for comment.

The US cut diplomatic ties with Venezuela after Maduro was re-elected in 2018 in a vote widely considered fraudulent.

Washington then recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, then-parliament speaker, when he declared himself acting president in January 2019. At least 50 other countries also recognize him.

The US imposed a battery of sanctions on Caracas in attempts to force Maduro from power.

One measure, implemented in April 2019, prevents Venezuela from trading its crude oil — which accounted for 96 percent of the country’s revenues — on the US market.

According to the Times, the visit to Caracas by senior US Department of State and White House officials is also linked to Washington’s alleged interest in replacing part of the oil it buys from Russia with the oil it stopped buying from Venezuela.

The White House indicated on Friday that it is examining how to reduce Russian oil imports in the wake of the Ukraine invasion without harming US consumers and while maintaining global supply.

The US last month signaled that it would be willing to review sanctions policy toward Venezuela if the talks between Maduro’s government and the opposition — launched in August last year, but suspended since October — moved forward.