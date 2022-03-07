Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard on Saturday announced that they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
“Noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment,” Mastercard said it had “decided to suspend our network services in Russia.”
Visa, for its part, said that “effective immediately” it would “work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.”
US President Joe Biden “welcomed the decision” during a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which the two discussed US, ally and private industry actions to deter Russia from aggression, a White House readout said.
Major corporations across a range of industries have halted business in Russia since its invasion began on Feb. 24, including everything from US-based tech firms, such as Intel and Airbnb, to French luxury giants LVMH, Hermes and Chanel.
Visa and Mastercard had already announced that they were complying with US and international sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its attack.
“Our colleagues, our customers and our partners have been affected in ways that most of us could not imagine,” Mastercard said, adding that its cards issued by Russian banks would no longer be supported by the company’s network.
Visa similarly said that cards issued in Russia would no longer work outside the country.
Both companies said cards issued abroad would no longer work in Russia.
“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa chief executive officer Al Kelly said.
Russia’s major banks, including its largest lender, Sberbank, and the central bank, downplayed the effects that the cards’ suspensions would have on their clients.
“All Visa and Mastercard bank cards issued by Russian banks will continue to operate normally on Russian territory until their expiration date,” the central bank said.
Sberbank said in a statement on Telegram that the cards “can be used for operations in the Russian territory — to withdraw cash, make transfers using the card number, and for payment at offline as well as at online Russian stores.”
The cards would continue to work on Russian territory, it said, because all payments in Russia are made through a national system and do not depend on foreign systems.
The central bank said that Russians traveling abroad should carry alternate means of payment.
Mastercard added that it would continue to provide pay and benefits to its nearly 200 employees in Russia.
