Taliban official wanted by US makes rare appearance

AP, KABUL





The Taliban acting interior minister — designated a terrorist by the US — said in a rare public appearance on Saturday that security police guilty of misconduct in Afghanistan were being penalized after a string of abuse allegations.

Photos showing Sirajuddin Haqqani’s face were for the first time published by official Taliban government channels. That contrasted with an October appearance, when photos of the influential and reserved figure were blurred.

Haqqani was photographed attending the Saturday graduation ceremony of the first class to complete police training since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan. About 377 personnel, male and female, graduated during the ceremony.

Afghan Acting Interior Minister Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani speaks at a police graduation ceremony in Kabul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The event marked the first time Haqqani has given statements to the media since being appointed interior minister.

Haqqani said in a speech at the ceremony that Taliban security personnel who committed crimes against Afghan civilians were undergoing criminal proceedings. Civilians have complained of abuse by Taliban militants in house-to-house raids and at checkpoints.

A young woman in January was shot to death by a Taliban security officer at a checkpoint. He was later arrested.

Haqqani said that “some misconduct happens” among former Taliban fighters who made the shift from fighting a war to policing the streets, adding that they were undergoing training.

The international community should not see his government as a threat, and foreign aid was needed to revive the country, Haqqani said, adding that the government is committed to the Doha peace agreement signed between the Taliban and the US in February last year, which brought an end to the war in Afghanistan.

The agreement requires the Taliban to prevent extremists groups such as al-Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base to threaten international security.

In an apparent reference to international concerns over the Taliban’s approach to education and employment for women, Haqqani said women can work and go to school in Afghanistan.

“Today our sisters are with us in this ceremony, they are receiving their graduation diplomas and are being appointed in different jobs,” he said.

He did not say how many women had graduated.

The Taliban has been pressing for the release of billions of US dollars of frozen overseas Afghan central bank reserves as the country battles drought, cash shortfalls and mass starvation.

Haqqani is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a US$10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

He called on the thousands of Afghans who fled the country after the Taliban takeover to return.