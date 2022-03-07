North Korea performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, the second such test in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a UN-prohibited long-range rocket launch soon, North Korean state media said yesterday.
The moves come as the country has conducted a spate of ballistic missile launches in what experts said is an attempt to add new weapons systems to its arsenal and pressure the US into making concessions amid stalled diplomacy.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the government conducted “another important test” the previous day under its plan to develop a reconnaissance satellite, adding that the satellite’s data transmission, reception and ground-based control systems were tested.
Photo: AP
North Korea on Monday last week said it tested a camera designed to be placed on a reconnaissance satellite and released space-based photos of Earth.
A spy satellite is among a long wish-list of new weapons systems that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to introduce to cope with what he calls US hostility. To operate a reconnaissance satellite, North Korea must launch a long-range rocket to put it into orbit.
The UN bans such launches by North Korea because it considers them to be a cover for testing its long-range missile technology.
The photos the country released were not high-resolution images, suggesting the country failed in this effort, said analyst Cheong Seong-chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.
“While it may succeed in what it calls a ‘reconnaissance satellite launch,’ it would still likely take a very long time for North Korea to obtain militarily meaningful reconnaissance technology because of powerful international sanctions that restrict its import of high-tech equipment and its poor civilian technology,” Cheong said.
North Korea put its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but some experts said that neither of them transmitted any imagery back to North Korea.
Those launches are believed to have contributed to North Korea’s missile development program. In 2017, North Korea carried out three intercontinental ballistic missile tests that analysts said demonstrated a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on the US.
Experts said North Korea would likely conduct a spy satellite launch ahead of a major political anniversary in April, the 110th birthday of state founder Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un.
Earlier this year, North Korea test-fired a variety of sophisticated nuclear-capable missiles, including one that analysts said places the US Pacific territory of Guam within striking distance.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in