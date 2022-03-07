Six people were killed on Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.
Emergency management officials in Madison County said that four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30pm. Among those killed were children and adults.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for the county, which allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts.
“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” Reynolds said. “Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need.”
Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said that 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.
“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” he said.
Officials did not identify those killed, but said they were not all in the same location.
Wendy Burkett told the Des Moines Register that she and two of her daughters were in their house on Saturday afternoon when her husband, Tony, called her from a nearby shed where he was working and alerted her about a tornado warning.
Burkett said she came outside and joined him in front of the house, looking down their driveway toward the southwest.
“Then we saw it, the tornado,” she said. “There was debris flying around and it was getting louder and louder.”
They hurried with their daughters to their basement as the tornado roared by within seconds. As they clung to each other, a window shattered outwards and water began spewing from the pipes, she said.
The tornado passed within a minute, and while the family was unhurt, their home was in ruins amid scattered debris on the property, even in the trees.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines said on social media later on Saturday that initial photos and videos from the damage around the community of Winterset suggested that it was at least an EF-3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, capable of causing severe damage, adding that service teams would investigate the damage and further assess its rating.
Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night, with storms also causing damage in the suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other parts of eastern Iowa.
Officials reported that a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. Photos posted on social media showed downed trees, debris, and damaged roofs and vehicles.
Power outages also affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.
