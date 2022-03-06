World News Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Wildfire rages on east coast

Nearly 2,000 firefighters and troops were yesterday deployed to battle a large wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area, and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant. The fire, which began on Friday morning on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin and spread across more than 3,000 hectares to the nearby city of Samcheok, destroyed at least 90 homes and other buildings, and prompted the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. As of yesterday morning, more than 1,950 firefighters and troops, as well as 51 helicopters and 273 vehicles, were being deployed. President Moon Jae-in on Friday issued an alarm as the fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant in Uljin. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the plant and kept the blaze under control before winds drove it northward toward Samcheok, a National Fire Agency official said.

MYANMAR

Ministers’ citizenship voided

The junta yesterday said it has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s toppled administration. Ousted lawmakers formed the National Unity Government (NUG) weeks after the military coup last year and have vowed to overturn the junta. The NUG has been declared a “terrorist” group by the junta. Those stripped of citizenship include NUG spokesman Sasa — who goes by one name — as well as NUG-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Zin Mar Aung, Minister of Home Affairs Lwin Ko Latt and Minister of Human Rights Aung Myo Min. The group had “violated the existing laws of the state and ... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar,” the junta said. “Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted,” it added.

UNITED STATES

Record taro root harvested

A super-sized taro root has been harvested on Hawaii’s Big Island. The 23kg corm, which is the root of a taro plant, was grown on Aina ‘Ahiu Farm in South Kona District and could possibly be the largest on record, West Hawaii Today reported on Wednesday. The US Department of Agriculture said taro plants usually weigh up to 900g. This one — including corm, stalk and leaves — weighed close to 45kg. Clarence and Nellie Medeiros, who harvested the plant, said it could feed about 180 people. The couple plans to submit the specimen to Guinness World Records. The current Guinness record is a 3kg root grown in China in 2009.

UNITED STATES

Actors raise funds for Ukraine

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had raised more than US$6.8 million as of Friday, one day after setting up a GoFundMe page seeking humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. Kunis, who was born in then-Soviet-ruled Ukraine’s Chernivtsi in 1983, moved to the US in 1991. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American … but today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” Kunis said in an embedded video. “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.” Kutcher, sitting by Kunis’ side in the video, said the funds would be used to provide refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion. The two actors, who married in 2015, have agreed to match up to US$3 million of donations, with the ultimate goal of raising US$30 million.