SOUTH KOREA
Wildfire rages on east coast
Nearly 2,000 firefighters and troops were yesterday deployed to battle a large wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area, and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant. The fire, which began on Friday morning on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin and spread across more than 3,000 hectares to the nearby city of Samcheok, destroyed at least 90 homes and other buildings, and prompted the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. As of yesterday morning, more than 1,950 firefighters and troops, as well as 51 helicopters and 273 vehicles, were being deployed. President Moon Jae-in on Friday issued an alarm as the fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant in Uljin. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the plant and kept the blaze under control before winds drove it northward toward Samcheok, a National Fire Agency official said.
MYANMAR
Ministers’ citizenship voided
The junta yesterday said it has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s toppled administration. Ousted lawmakers formed the National Unity Government (NUG) weeks after the military coup last year and have vowed to overturn the junta. The NUG has been declared a “terrorist” group by the junta. Those stripped of citizenship include NUG spokesman Sasa — who goes by one name — as well as NUG-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Zin Mar Aung, Minister of Home Affairs Lwin Ko Latt and Minister of Human Rights Aung Myo Min. The group had “violated the existing laws of the state and ... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar,” the junta said. “Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted,” it added.
UNITED STATES
Record taro root harvested
A super-sized taro root has been harvested on Hawaii’s Big Island. The 23kg corm, which is the root of a taro plant, was grown on Aina ‘Ahiu Farm in South Kona District and could possibly be the largest on record, West Hawaii Today reported on Wednesday. The US Department of Agriculture said taro plants usually weigh up to 900g. This one — including corm, stalk and leaves — weighed close to 45kg. Clarence and Nellie Medeiros, who harvested the plant, said it could feed about 180 people. The couple plans to submit the specimen to Guinness World Records. The current Guinness record is a 3kg root grown in China in 2009.
UNITED STATES
Actors raise funds for Ukraine
Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had raised more than US$6.8 million as of Friday, one day after setting up a GoFundMe page seeking humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. Kunis, who was born in then-Soviet-ruled Ukraine’s Chernivtsi in 1983, moved to the US in 1991. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American … but today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” Kunis said in an embedded video. “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.” Kutcher, sitting by Kunis’ side in the video, said the funds would be used to provide refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion. The two actors, who married in 2015, have agreed to match up to US$3 million of donations, with the ultimate goal of raising US$30 million.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in