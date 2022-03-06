The US Supreme Court on Friday dealt a blow to three Muslim men who accused the FBI of having spied on them because of their religion after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
While it did not shut the case down completely, the court ruled unanimously that the government had the right to invoke state secrets privilege to refuse to provide information to the court responsible for studying the men’s complaint.
The judgement, limited in scope to a technical point, overrides a 2019 decision by an appeals court and returns the case to the lower court for it to continue its examination.
‘NOT THE END’
“This is a dangerous sign for religious freedom and government accountability,” the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the plaintiffs, wrote on Twitter.
“This is not the end of the road... We will keep fighting,” it added.
PAID INFORMANT
The case centers on three California residents who said the FBI introduced, in 2006 and 2007, an informant in their mosque to gather information on the congregants.
The man, who presented himself as a convert, allegedly collected telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and secretly recorded the conversations of many members of the community.
PLAN BACKFIRES
To test his interlocutors, he reportedly brought up the topic of bomb attacks or jihad, until the worried faithful denounced him to the police.
After that, the man argued with federal agents and decided to go public with his actions as a paid FBI informant.
The imam and two of the congregation then filed a complaint against the FBI for infringement of religious freedom and discrimination.
The US Department of Justice said that it had launched the surveillance program for purely objective reasons, and not because the people were Muslims.
The department took refuge behind the state secrecy argument to refuse to detail those reasons, and asked the courts to close the case.
