Russia blocks Facebook in crackdown

‘DISCRIMINATION’: Facebook said that it had refused a request to stop fact checking Russian state media outlets. Access to Twitter is also being restricted

Reuters





Russia is blocking Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, including restrictions in the past few days on state-backed channels such as RT and the RIA Novosti news agency.

The move is a major escalation in an ongoing confrontation between big tech companies and Russia, which has in the past few years issued a slew of fines and hobbled services through slowdowns. The tensions have ramped up amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

A dog stands next to a protest sign featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Russian embassy in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Russian News Agency TASS on Friday reported that Russia had restricted access to Twitter, while Interfax news agency earlier said that the service had been blocked.

Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meta president for global affairs Nick Clegg said that the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meta in a blog said that it was working to keep its services available “to the greatest extent possible,” but it had stopped showing ads to users in Russia and barred Russian advertisers from running ads anywhere in the world “due to the difficulties of operating in Russia at this time.”

Tech companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google have also paused advertising in Russia amid growing censorship demands.

Last week, Moscow said that it was partially limiting access to Facebook, a move the company said came after it refused a government request to stop the independent fact-checking of several Russian state media outlets.

Twitter yesterday also said that its service was being restricted for some Russian users.

Major tech companies have faced pressure to respond to the invasion, which has led to economic sanctions against Moscow by governments around the world.

Russian state-run media has emerged as a key flashpoint between Moscow and social media platforms during the conflict.

Meta this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the EU and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

Russia has made several moves to crack down on foreign news media in the past few days. It cut access to several news organizations’ Web sites, including the BBC, Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for spreading what it says is false information about its actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s government had called on Meta and other platforms during the conflict to withdraw their services from Russia.

Online speech experts and rights advocates have raised concerns about the effect of blocking online services for Russian citizens trying to organize or get information.

Meta had about 7.5 million users on Facebook in Russia as of last year and 122.2 million users across its other services, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, Insider Intelligence estimates showed.

Leading Russia-based social network VK had about 63 million users, the researcher said.

Popular virtual private network apps have been downloaded more than 1.3 million times in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began, data from researcher AppFigures showed.

AppFigures said that the figure was a major surge.

Meta was also one of several tech companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after it failed to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law passed this summer.

Tech companies globally have pulled out of Russia in response to requests from governments or to signal support for Ukraine.

US Internet provider Cogent Communications said on Friday it was cutting internet service to Russian clients.