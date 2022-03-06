China seeking to unify public in support for Russia

AP, SINGAPORE





As the West condemns Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vocal supporters in China, where the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tells its people that they are fellow targets of US-led harassment.

“If Russia is destroyed, we will be next. This is for sure,” said Wang Yongchun, a retiree in Beijing. “The United States wants to dominate the world.”

Such comments reflect the stance of a ruling party that is the closest thing Putin has to a major ally: The war should stop, but the US is to blame.

A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping is broadcast live at a mall in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has tried to distance itself from Russia’s offensive, but avoided criticizing Moscow.

Beijing has offered to act as mediator, and denounced trade and financial sanctions against Russia.

CCP control of all Chinese media and intensive Internet censorship make it hard to gauge public opinion, but what the party allows online and requires media to publish make clear what it wants the public to think.

Media outlets were last week told to post only pro-Russian content and to censor anti-Russian or pro-Western views, a copy of instructions posted on a social media account of the newspaper Beijing News said.

The post was later deleted.

In a live broadcast of the Beijing Winter Paralympics opening ceremony on Friday, state broadcaster China Central Television did not translate portions of remarks by the head of the International Paralympic Committee in which he expressed his horror about the war.

Online and on social media, expressions of sympathy for Ukraine and support for Russia appear, but not criticism of Moscow.

“When a war begins, is it not the children of ordinary people who serve as cannon fodder?” a social media post signed Da Ke Ming Yi said. “Those who died were the children of ordinary people.”

A letter signed by five professors from prominent universities that criticized Russia for attacking a weaker neighbor appeared briefly on social media before being deleted.

“We stand against unjust wars,” said the academics from schools including Tsinghua University in Beijing, alma mater of many CCP leaders.

Comments posted by nationalists criticized the professors for failing to stick to the party’s official position of neutrality.

The CCP has spent decades using school textbooks and the entirely state-controlled media to nurture a sense of nationalist grievance. It accuses the US of trying to block China’s rise to its rightful position of global leadership.

State media repeat Beijing’s position that the US and its European allies are to blame for the Ukraine war because they failed to respond to Russian concerns that its democratic neighbor should be barred from joining NATO.

That echoes Chinese complaints that Washington and its allies are interfering in its domestic affairs and issues of national sovereignty, including its claim over Taiwan, territorial disputes in the South China Sea and in Xinjiang, where China has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs.

Russia’s attack, as a historical event, “is not a good one, [but] people think the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is because the United States stirred up trouble,” said Zheng Bowen, a 38-year-old engineer.

The state-run newspaper Capital News exhorted the public to line up with the CCP: “The nation’s attitude is our attitude.”

“China has always upheld a fair and responsible attitude, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and ease the situation, and return to dialogue and negotiation,” it said.

However, the newspaper appeared to support Putin’s demand that Ukraine become a neutral buffer between Russia and Europe, and give up the possibility of NATO membership.

“Ultimately, Ukraine should be a bridge between East and West, rather than a frontier of confrontation between major powers,” it said.

Comments online have called for China to support Russia by purchasing its exports of oil, gas and other goods.

“Let the Russian embassy sell their goods on livestream. Let’s show them China’s buying power,” a social media comment signed Bao Zou Guang Xiao Pang said.

It received 42,000 likes.

A separate comment advocating that China maintain normal trade with Russia, an implicit rejection of sanctions, received nearly 80,000 likes.

Social media platforms have urged users to act responsibly and say they have removed thousands of postings about the attack on Ukraine.

Douyin, a short-video service operated by the Chinese owner of TikTok, said it deleted more than 3,500 videos and 12,100 comments due to “vulgar, war belittling, sensationalist and unfriendly comments.”

The popular WeChat message service also complained about “vulgar posts” that it said have a “negative impact on cyberspace.”

It said some users “took the opportunity to publish bad information about international current affairs,” including comments belittling the war such as crass jokes about “gaining course credits by going to Ukraine and fighting in the war” and asking “Ukrainian beauties to come to China,” the platform said.