N Korea test fires missile ahead of S Korea election

‘PROVOCATIONS’: Pyongyang’s missile program poses challenges to South Korea’s next president, with the two leading candidates vowing to try to renew stalled talks

Reuters, SEOUL





North Korea yesterday conducted its ninth weapons test of the year, firing a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula just days before South Korea’s presidential election.

The launch drew condemnation from the US, South Korea and Japan, which fear that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in the coming months.

With denuclearization talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January, and after a pause for most of last month, resumed tests with a launch on Sunday last week.

Officials take part in an event to plant trees overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

It appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite in the near future, and has suggested it could resume testing of nuclear weapons or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017.

“The significant pace at which North Korea is developing its missile-launching technology is not something our country and the surrounding regions can overlook,” Japanese Minister of Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said after the latest launch.

With South Korean already casting early votes ahead of Wednesday’s presidential election, the South Korean National Security Council condemned Pyongyang’s “unprecedented repeated firing of ballistic missiles” as going against peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea would “even more closely monitor North Korea’s nuclear and missile-related facilities,” including its main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon and the Punggye-ri nuclear weapons test side, a presidential Blue House statement quoted the council as saying.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the increased monitoring of the nuclear sites.

The US-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea, on Friday said that operations at Yongbyon are in full swing, producing fuel for potential nuclear weapons and an expansion of its nuclear production facilities.

Punggye-ri has been shuttered since North Korea declared a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests in 2018.

However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that he no longer feels bound by that moratorium, as denuclearisation talks are stalled.

South Korea has reported a series of small, natural earthquakes near Punggye-ri this year, highlighting what experts say is geological instability caused by the last and largest nuclear test at the site in 2017.

Experts have also said that instability would not necessarily prevent North Korea from resuming tests at the site.

The South Korean military said Saturday’s launch was in Pyongyang’s Sunan District, near the city’s international airport.

The region has been the site of previous tests, including the last launch on Sunday last week, when North Korea said it tested systems for a reconnaissance satellite.

Kishi said the projectile reached a height of 550km and flew 300km, similar to the South Korean military’s estimate of 560km height and 270km distance.

The launch underscores the challenges facing whoever wins Wednesday’s presidential election in South Korea.

Both leading candidates have said they would unveil roadmaps to try to jumpstart stalled talks, but have also raised the prospect of a harder line ranging from more openly calling the North’s missile tests “provocations” to developing more military capacity for preemptive strikes if necessary to counter an imminent threat.