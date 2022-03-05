POLAND
Lions, tigers evacuated
Six lions and six tigers evacuated from near Kyiv arrived at a zoo in Poznan on Thursday following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines and coming face to face with Russian tanks, a zoo spokeswoman said. A Ukrainian truck drove the animals, along with two wild cats and a wild dog, nearly 1,000km to the border, while avoiding the Zhytomyr region, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, spokeswoman Malgorzata Chodyla said. At one point, the truck had to stop overnight opposite Russian tanks. The driver rested under his vehicle while the owner of the Ukrainian shelter fed the animals, she said.
INDONESIA
Rebels in Papua kill eight
Separatists in Papua Province yesterday took responsibility for the killing of eight technicians, who were repairing a telecommunications mast in a remote area. Shooters in the mountainous district on Wednesday stormed the tower belonging to Telkomsel, a major state-backed telecoms company, the military said. one technician managed to escape and raise the alarm with authorities as his colleagues came under fire, Papua military spokesman Aqsha Erlangga said. Police had taken over the investigation and a hunt was underway for the attackers, he added.
AUSTRALIA
Mosquito virus spreading
A mosquito-borne disease that can cause brain inflammation has infected at least one person, prompting Department of Health officials yesterday to issue health alerts for people working with pigs and horses. The confirmed Japanese encephalitis case in Queensland state, along with three suspected human infections in Victoria, follows the detection of the virus earlier in the week across multiple pork farms.While serious sickness is rare and most people display no symptoms when infected, a small fraction might develop serious illness.
UNITED STATES
Netflix sues prosecutor
Netflix on Thursday asked a federal judge to stop a Texas district attorney from prosecuting it on four child-pornography charges over its distribution of the French film Cuties. The company was indicted on Wednesday in Tyler County, the day before it planned to defend itself at a pretrial hearing in state court against an October 2020 lewdness charge tied to the same film. The streaming giant accused Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin of gamesmanship in dropping the earlier charge — which was filed under a state law that a different judge declared unconstitutional in an unrelated case — and swapping in four new charges filed under a stricter pornography statute.
UNITED STATES
Assasinate Putin: senator
Senator Lindsey Graham in a televised interview on Thursday evening called for “somebody in Russia” to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate ... and take this guy out,” the senator told conservative Fox News TV host Sean Hannity. He repeated the call later in a series of posts on Twitter, writing that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people.” “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel [Claus Von] Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he wrote online, referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar’s assassins and the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944. “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service,” he added.
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,