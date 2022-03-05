World News Quick Take

POLAND

Lions, tigers evacuated

Six lions and six tigers evacuated from near Kyiv arrived at a zoo in Poznan on Thursday following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines and coming face to face with Russian tanks, a zoo spokeswoman said. A Ukrainian truck drove the animals, along with two wild cats and a wild dog, nearly 1,000km to the border, while avoiding the Zhytomyr region, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, spokeswoman Malgorzata Chodyla said. At one point, the truck had to stop overnight opposite Russian tanks. The driver rested under his vehicle while the owner of the Ukrainian shelter fed the animals, she said.

INDONESIA

Rebels in Papua kill eight

Separatists in Papua Province yesterday took responsibility for the killing of eight technicians, who were repairing a telecommunications mast in a remote area. Shooters in the mountainous district on Wednesday stormed the tower belonging to Telkomsel, a major state-backed telecoms company, the military said. one technician managed to escape and raise the alarm with authorities as his colleagues came under fire, Papua military spokesman Aqsha Erlangga said. Police had taken over the investigation and a hunt was underway for the attackers, he added.

AUSTRALIA

Mosquito virus spreading

A mosquito-borne disease that can cause brain inflammation has infected at least one person, prompting Department of Health officials yesterday to issue health alerts for people working with pigs and horses. The confirmed Japanese encephalitis case in Queensland state, along with three suspected human infections in Victoria, follows the detection of the virus earlier in the week across multiple pork farms.While serious sickness is rare and most people display no symptoms when infected, a small fraction might develop serious illness.

UNITED STATES

Netflix sues prosecutor

Netflix on Thursday asked a federal judge to stop a Texas district attorney from prosecuting it on four child-pornography charges over its distribution of the French film Cuties. The company was indicted on Wednesday in Tyler County, the day before it planned to defend itself at a pretrial hearing in state court against an October 2020 lewdness charge tied to the same film. The streaming giant accused Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin of gamesmanship in dropping the earlier charge — which was filed under a state law that a different judge declared unconstitutional in an unrelated case — and swapping in four new charges filed under a stricter pornography statute.

UNITED STATES

Assasinate Putin: senator

Senator Lindsey Graham in a televised interview on Thursday evening called for “somebody in Russia” to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate ... and take this guy out,” the senator told conservative Fox News TV host Sean Hannity. He repeated the call later in a series of posts on Twitter, writing that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people.” “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel [Claus Von] Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he wrote online, referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar’s assassins and the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944. “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service,” he added.