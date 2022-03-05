Lviv locals produce homemade anti-tank obstacles

AFP, LVIV, Ukraine





A group of men in western Ukraine are helping the war effort against Russian invaders by producing homemade anti-tank obstacles, from tutorials found in the Internet.

“On the first day [of the invasion], my brother came to me and said: ‘Listen, we need anti-tank obstacles,’” said Tarass Filipchak, a 30-something local with a long red beard, looking half-hipster and half-lumberjack.

He was building a house in Lviv, the biggest city in western Ukraine, and found that some of the building materials would come in handy to produce the “Czech hedgehog” anti-tank obstacles which were used in several countries during World War II.

Volunteers solder I-beams to make anti-tank obstacles known as “Czech hedgehogs” in a workshop in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Filipchak posted messages on Facebook and Instagram, and then “friends, acquaintances, even people we don’t know” came to bring them what they needed or to lend a hand, he said.

In his alleyway, a dozen of the anti-tank structures, each weighing around 100 kilograms, are waiting to be picked up by Ukrainian soldiers.

They are to send them all over Ukraine. Some have already been dispatched to the capital, Kyiv, and the central Poltava region.

Filipchak has not been keeping an exact count, but said that his little gang has made more than 60 hedgehogs since Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday last week. There are now 20 people on the project, including 10 regulars.

“We couldn’t imagine that we would ever do this. We are peaceful people, humanists,” he said.

As a furniture maker, Filipchak has experience working with metal, but nothing like this.

“We went on Wikipedia, looked at where they came from, who had invented them and we started to do the same,” he said.

The structures are angled metal bars. A vehicle attempting to drive over it would likely become stuck and possibly damaged.

At the end of Filipchak’s driveway, a few men were busy welding the massive metal pieces together. In the garage, which was cluttered with all kinds of objects, another man was shaping smaller obstacles by welding together tiny pieces of metal.

“Look at that, 1914,” said Vitali Bodnar, laughing with a cigarette in his mouth and welding helmet raised.

That is the year of manufacture of the metal obstacles they are recreating.

“They come from Austria,” he said.

From Gyor to be precise, a town that is now part of Hungary.

The computer developer considers the work his contribution to the war effort.

“We want to be a totally independent country, or in the European Union. No one wants to see this country become part of Russia,” Bodnar said.

He said that he cannot imagine his country being defeated by Russian troops.

After the war is over, Bodnar wants to see his country’s borders open, to travel more freely.

The computer developer laughed loudly, adding: “Maybe I’ll open my own garage.”